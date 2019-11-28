Before a patient is prescribed an opioid for the first time, the patient’s doctor will be required to create treatment agreements outlining the risks and responsibilities they have when taking the drug.

Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill Wednesday that was introduced by Sen. Ryan Aument, R-Mount Joy, to require these agreements with the intention of adding “another piece to that puzzle” of solving the opioid epidemic in Pennsylvania, according to Aument’s co-sponsorship memorandum.

Before a patient is prescribed a prescription opioid, a doctor will draft an agreement to ensure the patient understands the goals of the treatment, the conditions for the medication’s use — like not sharing it with others — and the conditions upon which the treatment would be terminated, according to this new law.

A baseline urine test will also be taken to establish whether a person is using any other drugs. People at risk of developing an addiction or who have a past history of addiction would be required to participate in an annual urine test, written into the agreement.

The agreements will not be required for cancer patients managing pain, a person receiving palliative or hospice care, or if there is a medical emergency.

The law also leaves discretion for the doctor on whether it’s in their professional judgment that the “opioid is appropriate without receiving the results of the drug screen,” according to the bill’s fiscal note. There should be no fiscal impact on the Department of Health as a result of this legislation.

The legislation passed out of the Senate unanimously this summer but became divisive in the House last week, when 79 Democrats voted against it (including Rep. Mike Sturla, D-Lancaster city). Democrats in the Senate then voted against the legislation when it returned for a concurrence vote.

“The issue our members had was the late addition by House Republicans of a requirement for baseline testing before a doctor can prescribe opiates,” said Bill Patton, a spokesperson for House Democrats said. “This could be an unnecessary obstacle to people getting timely treatment by qualified physicians.”

“Now that the bill is signed into law we will want to monitor that,” Patton added.

Aument said he was disappointed “it’s become a partisan issue," adding the baseline testing was a crucial part of his legislation.

There are an estimated 8,054 people in Lancaster County with a substance use disorder, according to the state Department of Health.

Pennsylvania altered its prescribing guidelines for chronic non-cancer pain as recently as June 2018. Nearly one-third of the United States experiences chronic pain, according to these guidelines. Now, Pennsylvania recommends much of what’s outlined in this new law including a baseline urine test and consulting other non-opioid treatments prior to prescribing an opioid medication.

“The misuse rate in Pennsylvania is higher than the national average,” Aument said. “I think it’s important we put these opioid prescription guidelines into statute.”

Many doctors already utilize opioid treatment agreements, Aument’s legislative assistant Eric Kratz said. The Department of Health and some physicians were consulted while drafting this legislation, he added.

Opioids were often prescribed to treat chronic pain because the chemicals within them “relax the body and can relieve pain,” according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Prescription opioids and heroin are “chemically similar” and can produce a similar high if misused. Prescription opioid abuse is one pathway to heroin use.

The Department of Health declined to comment on whether it supports the legislation before Wolf signed the bill.

“The department supports efforts to ensure that physicians have individual conversations with each patient regarding whether an opioid is the best medication for treatment,” said Nate Wardle, a spokesperson for the state Department of Health.