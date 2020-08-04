A New Holland Borough Council member has paid a $600 fine to the state Ethics Commission for his role in approving invoices from a company he owns, according to a ruling released Monday.

Todd Burkhart, the vice president of the New Holland borough council and member since 2006, was found to have violated the state Ethics Act when he participated in 55 votes to approve expenses for borough-owned vehicle repairs done by his own business, Franklin Street Garage, totaling $70,143.53 between September 2014 and December 2019, according to the order.

Burkhart also made a technical violation when he submitted “deficient” statements of financial interest for 2016 and 2017, and for failing to submit disclosures about financial interests and gifts, travel and lodging for 2014. Burkhart had no disclosures to make in each of these instances, according to the ethics ruling.

A claim that he used his public position for personal benefit was found not be true by the commission.

Burkhart said in a text message the “error” was brought to his attention and he now abstains from voting on all bills that pertain to his business and will abstain from paying any bills if enough members are present.

Todd Burkhart Ethics Commission Ruling 7.1.20 by Gillian on Scribd

Robert Caruso, the executive director of the state Ethics Commission, confirmed that this is typically the minimum penalty for officials found to have violated the state ethics law and is a minor violation.

“It appeared to us on our review of the facts, that whether he was a member of council or not, the council would’ve probably continued to use (Franklin Street Garage),” Caruso said. “His biggest problems was he voted to pay the bills.”

Burkhart has owned Franklin Street Garage for 23 years and worked at the business for 10 years prior. New Holland Borough has used Franklin Street Garage since 1985, which was before Burkhart owned the business. The borough also uses several other garages for vehicle repairs, and never solicits bids for work done on the borough’s 23 vehicles and power equipment, according to the order.

Burkhart said he was fined the minimum amount by the commission, which shows it was a “simple oversight.” He did not dispute the order because it would cost more than the amount he was fined, he added.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

East Earl manager cleared

The township manager of East Earl Township was also investigated but was ultimately found to not have violated the state ethics law when he stepped down as a township supervisor to become the township manager in January 2019.

Justin Sauder was alleged to have participated in conversations when he was a township supervisor about hiring a new township manager when he knew he would seek the position. This was found to be false by the commission, according to the ruling.

Justin Sauder Ethics Commission Ruling by Gillian on Scribd

An interim township manager conducted interviews with candidates, who were ultimately determined as unfit for the position. At that time, Sauder was not considering the position and did not think he was qualified for it. After these interviews, several community members suggested Sauder apply for the position.

Sauder eventually agreed to pursue the position, with the township especially interested in his ability to work with the Amish and Mennonite communities in the area. He is not listed as voting or abstaining in meeting minutes at the time. He resigned from the township supervisors board prior to becoming township manager.

“This was a situation where the appearance didn’t match what actually occurred,” Caruso said. “Sometimes the appearance doesn’t match what the facts are once you start peeling back the layers of what actually occurred.”

Sauder said he was surprised he was investigated, but was confident he had followed the rules and was glad to see the commission found he had done so.

“I knew everything was done on the up and up, and I was glad to see that they realized that as well,” Sauder said.

The commission’s investigation into the two municipal officials was open for approximately six months, Caruso added. Both investigations were launched due to complaints.