Three of four Republican incumbent councilmembers and one challenger won their party’s nomination for new terms on the New Holland Borough council.

New Holland Borough, located in a very conservative part of Lancaster County, had no Democratic candidates on Tuesday’s ballot.

The Republican Committee of Lancaster County’s Elanco area committee did not endorse candidates in the race, leaving it up to voters.

The three incumbents -- Patrick Morgan, Bryant Glick and Todd Burkhart -- are now almost guaranteed another four-year term if their leads hold. Mike Martin, a 34-year-old business owner, will unseat incumbent Harry Klinger.

One of the candidates who was unsuccessful in his intra-party challenge, Andy Walker, went to Washington, D.C. on January 6 to support former President Donald Trump’s baseless effort to reverse the outcome of the November election. Walker was an organizer of a Facebook group dedicated to organizing Trump supporters to protest the election outcome, and he led protests outside House Speaker Bryan Cutler’s home in Drumore Township in December and early January in hopes of convincing Cutler to use his legislative authority to give Pennsylvania’s electoral votes to Trump over Joe Biden.

As of 11 p.m., with 100% of precincts reporting in-person votes, the vote totals were as follows:

Mike Martin 712

Bryant J. Glick 569

Todd C. Burkhart 409

Patrick K. Morgan 357

Harry M. Klinger 316

Andy Walker 295