Chris Kreider isn’t related to the Kreider family that owns the farm that is easy to see from his backyard.

But Kreider, who lives on Willow Street Pike in Lancaster Township, has an interest in what happens to that farm. When he and his wife bought their home five years ago, they were attracted to the neighborhood’s unique location — about a mile and half south of downtown Lancaster but tucked away along the forested banks of the Conestoga River, where kayakers flit leisurely downstream and deer sightings are a near daily occurrence.

“We fell in love with the woods and the nature,” said Kreider, 34, who lives with his wife, Kathleen, and their two dogs. “We absolutely love looking across (the river) and everything you see. You never know just what you might see there.”

“There” is a 75-acre farm bordered on three sides by the Conestoga. Its owners, Clyde and Shirley Kreider, agreed last month to sell the property to Lancaster County, which plans to make it the site of a new prison to replace the county’s current aging facility in the city.

Barring any issues with zoning or unforeseen issues that would make the land undevelopable, the county will finalize its $3 million purchase of the property within the next two years.

“It just sucks,” Kreider said. “It’s just awesome to look out. You see kayakers going down the river, and in the winter we see deer and wildlife all over that whole farm.”

‘Peaceful’ site near city

Kreider and other Willow Street Pike residents who spoke with LNP|LancasterOnline said the prospect of a new prison so nearby is concerning. The Conestoga is not a wide or deep river, especially during periods of normal rainfall; the portion bordering the homes on Willow Street Pike is easy to cross by someone with modest swimming skills.

Ed Grove, 42, who has lived in his home on Willow Street Pike for 15 years, bought the property because of its proximity to the city, the wildlife and the river.

“It’s peaceful,” he said.

Grove used to work as a guard at the county prison’s current location on East King Street in Lancaster, and said he understands that a new facility is needed.

“I’m glad that they’re getting a new prison, it’s definitely needed,” he said. “It was long overdue.”

Still, he’s worried about his home’s value and is now considering selling.

Design process hasn’t begun

The county hasn’t released a design for its new prison. It plans to wait until the property sale is finalized before beginning that process.

But the new prison is expected to house 1,000 or more inmates, and whereas the current prison footprint covers just a single square block in the city, the new one is expected to spread out over a larger area. The county had been looking for at least 45 acres.

Modern prison design favors single-story construction and outdoor exercise yards. When it’s up and running, the new prison will see large volumes of traffic and will likely feature extensive outdoor lighting — a big change from the quiet farm currently there.

The entrance to the site will be on the right side of the northbound stretch of Route 222, just after it crosses the river and before it becomes South Queen Street in the city.

County officials say they can appreciate the perspective of the residents who will be most impacted.

“It is incumbent upon us to listen to their concerns, to hear them out legitimately,” Commissioner Josh Parsons said at a meeting in May. “I think this is obviously a concern to them … and I just want to say that is legitimate and I appreciate the constructive way they have approached it.”

Lights, noise and privacy

Parsons was responding to a comment from Austin Beiler, who lives on Willow Street Pike next to Kreider.

In a recent interview, Beiler said that in addition to sharing his neighbor’s worry about the impact on the natural environment, he is also concerned about light and noise pollution, and the possibility of being watched by strangers when the family is enjoying the backyard.

Beiler has some experience with zoning and development issues through his work with the Lancaster County Airport Authority, and said that when he was looking for a home, he specifically looked at the zoning of the prospective prison site with a thought toward future development.

“The thought in the back of my head was, ‘It’s going to be developed someday, but it’s going to be townhouses or a retirement community or something,’” Beiler said.

‘Concerns will be addressed’

Asked about the neighbors’ concerns, Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said it is premature to talk about how the county should respond before an architectural plan has been developed.

“However, as noted at previous meetings, each of these concerns will be addressed,” he said via email. “I can tell you from my experience on major construction projects, that these concerns can be addressed once the context (siting, height, architectural and operational features, etc.) of the project is better known.”

Beiler said he would like to see a resident included in the design process to advise on how to accomplish the project with the least impact to neighbors.

All three commissioners agreed that having a citizen on the advisory committee would be a good idea.

“Barring anything miraculous, it’s going to be built there,” Beiler said. “I’m not looking to start a campaign to shut it down, I (just) want to do everything that we can to make the prison a place that we can be OK with living across from.”