Just under 49,000 people in Lancaster County applied for mail-in ballots by Tuesday’s deadline, a sign the option remains popular among a segment of county voters even as COVID-19 fears abate.

Of that number, nearly 35,000 already have returned their ballots ahead of Election Day, according to data from the Department of State. Mail-in ballots must be received by mail or be hand-delivered to the county board of elections by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.

“It’s a sign that people want to vote by mail,” said Tom O’Brien, chair of the Lancaster County Democratic Committee. “My belief is that once we get through a couple more of these cycles, we're going to see even more increased voting by mail, particularly by those who are the younger generation.”

The number of ballot applications is substantially lower than in 2020, when more than 100,000 people in the county applied to vote by mail in the general election amid heightened concerns over transmission of COVID-19.

Act 77, passed by a bipartisan majority in 2019, allowed any voter to request a mail-in ballot without an excuse. Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court recently upheld the law after Republican elected officials, several of whom voted for the measure, filed lawsuits alleging it was unconstitutional in 2021.

The court ruled Tuesday that county officials should set aside and not count mail-in ballots with missing or incorrect dates on their return envelopes, a small but potentially crucial segment of ballots that could change the outcome of tight races.

Despite partisan squabbling over voting by mail, both Democrats and Republicans have provided information to voters encouraging them to return their ballots by the deadline and to seal, sign and date them properly. For example, the Republican Committee of Lancaster County on Monday shared via Facebook a post by state Rep. Brett Miller explaining the rules about mail-in voting. The state Democratic Party, for its part, last week shared a video of U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. explaining how to properly fill out and return a mail-in ballot.

“In 2021, we saw historic turnout for Republicans in Lancaster County, and we’re confident that momentum will carry into Tuesday when Republican voters show up to vote in-person,” said Kirk Radanovic, chairman of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County. “I’m quite confident that voters will take to the polls on Tuesday with rising food, gas and home heating prices on their mind and vote for Republicans.”

Democrats tend to vote more often by mail than Republicans, and their applications in Lancaster outnumber Republicans’ by about 2 to 1 despite Republicans holding a party registration advantage of nearly 65,000 voters in the county.

In previous elections, voters had the option of depositing their ballots in a dropbox inside the county government building in Lancaster city, but the two Republicans who comprise the majority on the county board of commissioners voted to remove it in the spring, citing concerns that voters might illegally drop off more than their own ballot in the box. Under Pennsylvania’s election code, a ballot can be returned only by the voter it belongs to, with exceptions for persons who are disabled and unable to return the ballot themselves.