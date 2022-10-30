Democrat John Fetterman’s and Republican Mehmet Oz’s campaigns have spent nearly $90 million combined vying for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat.

It’s an amount exceeding the annual budget of a mid-sized city like Harrisburg or Lancaster.

That spending, though, is less than one-third of the $280 million-plus spent on the two candidates. The rest -- nearly $200 million -- was spent by independent groups operating under the loose campaign finance rules ushered in by a landmark U.S. Supreme Court handed down a little over a decade ago.

By law, these outside groups can’t coordinate directly with the Oz or Fetterman campaigns. Still, limits on cooperation haven't stopped modern campaigns from relying heavily on outside spending for TV, radio, digital advertising and colorful fliers that show up in Pennsylvanians’ mail boxes.

Spending by independent expenditure-only groups, also known as SuperPACs, was made possible by the narrowly decided 2010 Citizens United ruling. The nation’s highest court, in a 5-4 decision, ruled that corporations, nonprofits, labor unions and others have a First Amendment right to spend unlimited amounts on federal contests.

By contrast, individual donors to presidential, Senate, and congressional campaigns are limited to a maximum $2,900 contribution per candidate for the primary, and another $2,900 for the general election – $5,800 per individual.

Independent expenditures benefited Fetterman, the state's lieutenant governor, to the tune of nearly $105 million in spending supporting him or opposing Oz, a retired heart surgeon and longtime TV personality, Federal Election Commission records show. Oz was boosted by more than $86 million in independent expenditures either favoring his candidacy or opposing Fetterman.

"The spread (compared to what they raised on their own) is significant," said G. Terry Madonna, host of Pennsylvania Newsmakers, a top-rated political talk show syndicated across the state.

Madonna, a former history and political science professor, said “national stakes” are driving the independent giving.

“If the Fetterman-Oz race wasn't the top Senate race in the nation, there would still be plenty of independent money, but nothing near the amount that's poured in from across the country,” he said.

Oz and Fetterman are battling to replace Sen. Pat Toomey, a two-term Republican who opted to step down this year instead of running for reelection. If Republicans hold the seat, it would give the GOP a shot at taking control of the chamber if they win just one of three battleground seats now held by a Democrat in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia.

Spending begets even more spending

Since the 2010 Citizens United ruling, outside spending has flooded into races and made campaigning a more expensive endeavor than ever, with the 2020 cycle reaching just under $10 billion in total spending on congressional races, according to OpenSecrets, a nonprofit that analyzes money in politics. Total spending this year is projected to reach $9.3 billion.

The court ruling has had “a devastating impact” on campaigns and elections, said Craig Holman, lobbyist for Public Citizen whose expertise is campaign finance. Each election, it seems, breaks the record for total campaign spending, Holman said. In the Pennsylvania Senate race, spending by the leadership committees of Senate Democrats and Republicans have been the big driver, he said.

Oz has benefited from opposition spending against Fetterman to the tune of more than $42 million from the Senate Leadership Fund, the conservative SuperPAC affiliated with the Senate’s top Republican, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. The PAC’s top donors include two Wall Street titans – Blackstone Group CEO Stephen Schwarzman and Citadel founder Kenneth Griffin.

Groups including Americans for Prosperity, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the National Rifle Association have also spent several million dollars apiece to advance Oz’s candidacy.

Meanwhile, Fetterman has been supported by more than $37 million from the Democrats’ Senate Majority PAC, about $8 million from Future Forward PAC and Priorities USA Action’s PAC each, and a few million dollars from gun control and environmental advocacy groups.

Despite benefitting substantially from independent spending, Fetterman "believes that money in politics is a cancer and supports eliminating dark money from politics to ensure a more democratic process,” said Joe Calvello, his spokesman. "John has long supported overturning Citizens United and reforming our democracy, dating back to his first run for Senate in 2016.”

If elected, Fetterman’s litmus test for nominees to the federal courts is a willingness to overturn Citizens United, Calvello said.

Oz’s campaign did not respond for a request to comment on the effects of Citizens United and what he would do about it in the Senate.

Individual donations

In addition to independent expenditures, Oz has kept pace with Fetterman in part due to personal loans he’s made to his campaign to the tune of more than $22 million. That helped the Republican close a significant gap in fundraising from individuals, of which Fetterman has amassed more than $55 million to Oz’s $15 million.

For those individual contributors, a large portion of where the money is coming from is hidden from public view due to FEC rules allowing candidates to report contributions under $200 in aggregate. For Fetterman, those unitemized receipts accounted for nearly half of his total individual contributions from July through September, while just over a third of Oz’s contributions during that period were unitemized.

For the contributions that were itemized, Oz received about 77% of his money from out-of-state, according to OpenSecrets, with Florida, Texas and California leading. Fetterman had a larger share of in-state itemized donors, with about 47% of his money coming from Pennsylvania. California, New York and Massachusetts produced his next-largest source of itemized individual funds for Fetterman.

Drowning out citizens’ voices

Citizens United left the country “with a campaign finance system where wealthy special interests can use unlimited secret spending to drown out the voices of everyday Americans,” the Campaign Legal Center, a Washington D.C. nonprofit, said in a web page update earlier this year on the ruling’s impact.

Efforts to legislate a fix to the ruling have fallen flat, leaving some critics of the court ruling believing that amending the Constitution as their best hope.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, in March introduced an amendment to effectively reverse Citizens United. Changing the Constitution requires a vote by 2/3rds of the U.S. House and Senate. Ratification requires approval by three-fourths of the state legislatures or state conventions. In announcing the proposal, Schiff’s office said it would clarify that the Constitution does not restrict the ability of Congress or a state to impose limitations on private campaign donations and independent expenditures.

Stuart McPhail, senior litigation counsel for Citizens for Responsible Ethics in Washington (CREW), said the amendment has “such a high bar for passage” and the state lawmakers who would need to approve it already “benefit from this” – meaning the existing system.

“The main way we could mitigate the negative effects of this decision,” the Campaign Legal Center wrote, “is by having Congress approve legislation to create stronger disclosure and trace-back requirements and address dysfunction at the FEC to make the agency more able to crack down on illegal coordination, protecting voters’ right to know who is spending big money to influence their vote.”

Proving coordination among independent donors and campaigns is difficult in the first place and it is harder because “the FEC is broken,” McPhail said. It currently has three Republicans and three Democratic members and cannot function effectively, Holman said. An overhaul of the regulatory agency overseeing campaign finance is a starting point, Holman said.

Schiff noted the FEC’s inability to enforce existing campaign laws when he introduced his proposed constitutional amendment, saying “the FEC has dismissed 29 cases in which Super PACs were suspected of illegally coordinating with candidates without even investigating the claims.”

With Citizens United, Schiff said, “The Supreme Court has overturned decades of legal precedent, the regulatory process is at a standstill, and still we watch billions pour into campaigns, and in increasingly anonymous fashion.”