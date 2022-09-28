Lancaster County’s elections office received multiple requests for detailed 2020 presidential election data in the last two weeks of August, the result of a national campaign to raise doubts about the security of voting systems and driven by the false belief that Joe Biden did not win the last election.

Federal law requires that records from federal elections be kept for 22 months. As that deadline approached, groups active in trying to overturn the 2020 results encouraged followers to obtain the records from local elections offices before they are purged, as is routinely done after each election.

Nine requests came into Lancaster County between Aug. 22 and Sept. 2, according to data provided by the county. That is compared to two requests for the same information in the first eight months of the year.

The requests specifically ask for “cast vote records” – essentially, a copy of every ballot filled out and scanned for the 2020 election. When a ballot is scanned by a tabulation machine, a digital image is created and stored. The tabulation machine scans and records the selections made by the voter, with the results compiled in a database file that can be output as a spreadsheet.

Counties across Pennsylvania report receiving many such requests. According to a recent report from PennLive, Bucks County received 36 requests in the three week period between Aug. 29 and Sept. 19.

Lancaster, like other counties, denied the requests on the grounds that the cast vote records are “contents of the ballot box” and prohibited from being disclosed under the state’s election code.

The multiple requests appear to have been prompted by a call to action from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a Trump supporter who has spent much of the last two years pushing conspiracy theories about the 2020 results. At a Missouri rally in mid-August, Lindell urged supporters to request their county’s cast vote records and to send him copies so that he could use them to make the case for getting rid of voting machines.

Most of the requests sent to Lancaster County’s elections office came after Lindell’s speech.

In Pennsylvania, Lindell’s call to action was echoed by Audit the Vote PA co-founder Toni Shuppe, who appeared last August at a South Dakota conference where Lindell promised, but failed to reveal evidence of massive fraud in the 2020 election. Shuppe promotes Lindell’s content and commercial products.

Shuppe put out her own template for requesting the records shortly after Lindell’s speech, and likewise set up an email account where followers could send her copies of the requests they have submitted as she said the group is considering “potential legal action” to preserve the records.

Shuppe’s organization conducted its own review of Lancaster County’s 2020 election results, with members surveying voters from fewer than 300 homes. While Audit the Vote PA claimed its survey proved fraud and other errors in the county’s results, an LNP | LancasterOnline review of their work found it to be deeply flawed, from failing to collect detailed information from all respondents to focusing mainly on Republican-heavy parts of the county.

No evidence has been presented that the 2020 results in Lancaster County or Pennsylvania were flawed, nor has any group produced credible evidence that Biden is not the legitimate winner.