Almost every Lancaster County elected official contacted by LNP | LancasterOnline this week has received the COVID-19 vaccine or plans to once eligible.

And for the most part, these officials are actively encouraging constituents who want the vaccine to receive it once they become eligible, sharing updates about how to access the vaccine and pointing people to VaccinateLancaster.org to schedule an appointment at the county’s mass vaccination center.

Only one official who responded —state Rep. Mark Gillen, R-Brecknock Township — said he does not plan to get the vaccine, though he would be eligible now as a 65-year-old man.

“It’s probably not a good idea for legislators to be scooping up scarce vaccines,” Gillen said. “I just feel like I’m in good enough condition. … For a 65-year-old, I run every day, I work out on the farm and I feel confident in my health, and at this point I don’t think it’s necessary.”

State Rep. Mike Sturla, D-Lancaster city, said he has already received his first dose of the vaccine -- one of the “perks” of being 65, he said.

Like Sturla, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, R-Lancaster, previously said he was vaccinated, in efforts led by the U.S. Congressional attending physician to vaccinate members of Congress. The state’s two senators, Democrat Bob Casey and Republican Pat Toomey, also have received their shots.

Most of the other officials who responded said they plan to wait until they are eligible. That group includes state Rep. Bryan Cutler, R-Peach Bottom, the speaker of the state House of Representatives (though he added he would not disclose his personal health background and whether he is yet eligible).

Gov. Tom Wolf's office said the governor, 72, has not been vaccinated yet but plans to once the supply of doses increases. Wolf announced in December that he had tested positive for COVID-19 but was asymptomatic.

State Sen. Scott Martin, R-Martic Twp., said in a statement he would decide whether to receive the vaccine when the state reaches phase 1C of its vaccine rollout plan, when legislators and other professions, including journalists, become eligible. Once that milestone is reached, Martin said he will discuss vaccination with his doctor.

State Rep. Keith Greiner, R-Leola, shared similar thoughts, saying he would not consider or receive the vaccine until the “many seniors, younger people with pre-existing conditions and those with serious medical issues who would like to be vaccinated” are able to get it.

“They are the priority, not me,” Greiner added.

State Reps. Brett Miller, R-West Hempfield Twp., Dave Zimmerman, R-East Earl, and Jim Cox, R-Adamstown Borough, did not respond to LNP’s survey. Miller and Zimmerman both have posted or shared information about local vaccine efforts on social media or in constituent newsletters, though Cox appears to have done little to spread the word about the vaccine; his website contains just two links to vaccine information from the Department of Health that most Republican lawmakers have on their websites.

On the county level, each of the commissioners is encouraging those who want to get vaccinated to utilize local options. All three said they would wait until there is an adequate vaccine supply before attempting to obtain a shot, stressing that who are more vulnerable to the most serious effects of the virus should be prioritized.

“I am young and in good health so I should be at the end of the line,” said commissioner’s chair Josh Parsons. “I can get it after every senior citizen and front line worker who wants it has had an opportunity to have it.”

Countering vaccine hesitancy

One of the challenges facing the medical community and elected officials is overcoming public doubts about the vaccine. At least 60% of the county’s population must get vaccinated to minimize the threat of COVID-19, according to health experts.

Some of the public opposition to getting vaccinated aligns with a person’s political ideology, with only 36% of Pennsylvania Republicans saying they “definitely plan” to get vaccinated, as opposed to 74% of Democrats, according to a Franklin & Marshall College poll released last week. Public health experts must also consider mistrust of top-down public health campaigns present in some communities, particularly minority communities that wrestled with abuse, neglect and racism in the past.

This is one of the biggest challenges that’s stopping the state from ending the pandemic — aside from an ongoing lack of supply from the state and federal government that keeps many people who want to be vaccinated still in waiting. If not enough people get vaccinated, these efforts would not be effective.

“We are going to reach a point, believe it or not, in a fairly short period of time where the supply is then going to exceed the demand,” said state Sen. Ryan Aument, R-Mount Joy, who is a member on Gov. Tom Wolf’s legislative vaccine task force. “At that point we have a responsibility, I certainly have a responsibility, we’re encouraging folks to get vaccinated… I will be vaccinated when the opportunity comes.”

Once the task force is able to reach the demand for vaccine supply, Aument said it would shift gears to develop a plan to encourage the state’s population to get vaccinated.

The coalition supporting Vaccinate Lancaster is also discussing a public service campaign about the mass vaccination clinic, he added.

State Rep. Steve Mentzer, R-Lititz, said he’s trying to lead by example.

“When a constituent calls concerning the vaccine, our office staff tells them that everyone in the [legislative] office is getting the vaccine and encourages them to do the same,” he said.