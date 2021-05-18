An error by the county's mail-in ballot vendor now means more than half of all mail-in ballots will have to be hand-counted, causing significant delay in final results.

Michigan Elections Resources printed multi-sheet ballots in the wrong order, effecting approximately 14,000 ballots, a press release from the Lancaster County Board of Elections said.

Those ballots are now unable to be scanned by the county's ballot scanners and will have to be hand counted.

Roughly 27,000 mail-in ballots were applied for and as of Tuesday nearly 18,000 had been returned.

"We'll be starting the hand count at the end of the week, weekend, we're fleshing that out at the moment," Christa Miller, chief clerk of the board of elections, said. She anticipates the hand county will take three to four days to complete, and final results will be available by early next week.

"If it weren't for this issue we actually could have been completely done (counting mail-in ballots) by tonight," Commissioner Ray D'Agostino, chair of the Board of Elections, said.

This is now the third error from Michigan Election Resources in the municipal primary election, impacting more than 14,000 ballots. Earlier this month, approximately 2,700 voters were alerted that some received incorrect voting instructions that prompted them that they did not need to pay postage. Additionally, approximately 100 voters in the Marietta and Mount Joy areas received incorrect return envelopes intended for another voter, leading voters to need to cancel their ballots and receive new ones.

The county had to eat the cost on the mailing issue, and work to ensure all voters who received the wrong ballots were either reissued ballots or able to vote provisionally.

D'Agostino said the county will be seeking a new vendor for the November General Election, and to hold Michigan Elections Resources accountable for the errors.

Matt Sandretto, Michigan Election Resources CEO, said the misprint came from a programming error, due to the complexity of the municipal primary election ballots.

The ballot scanners can not be adjusted to read the ballots in any different order, meaning, “The only way to address this at the moment is to [hand] count,” he said.

Sandretto emphasized that this error did not impact any voter’s ability to vote.

“To the voter, the voter is not even going to know,” Sandretto added.

The Lancaster County Board of Elections was unaware of the error until the morning of Election Day. This is because under the state election law, ballots can not be pre-canvassed until 7 a.m., meaning they did not begin scanning mail ballots until this morning.

Election officials across the state have been advocating for an increased amount of time to pre-canvass ballots to avoid and address issues such as these prior to Election Day.

“It’s a lesson learned on our side in terms of you can always learn from errors,” Sandretto said.

“Honestly, this is an exceptionally complicated election,” he added, noting the many different ballots voters received across the county’s 240 voting precincts based on their municipality and political party. This differs from the 2020 general election, which was the first election Michigan Election Resources ran for the county (and did so without error), because it was one single ballot for all voters.

“We’re very sorry that it happened,” he added.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.