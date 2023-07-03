Some senior citizens and people living with disabilities can often struggle to afford the rising cost of affordable housing.

According to Beth Detz, deputy executive director of Lancaster City Housing Authority, the state Property Tax or Rent Rebate Program provides relief for many of her residents.

“This is a benefit for them to receive even more assistance to help with the rising costs of everything nowadays,” Detz said. “They need assistance with their finances.”

Starting Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue began doling out a total of $132 million to more than 280,000 Pennsylvanians who applied for the program so far this year.

Homeowners over the age of 65 or living with a disability with incomes less than $35,000 in 2022 can qualify for a reimbursement of up to $650. Renters qualify for rebates if they made less than $15,000. The program is paid with state lottery revenue.

“Since this program’s inception in 1971, it has delivered more than $8 billion in property tax and rent relief,” Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne said, in a written statement. “This has made a tremendous impact for people in communities throughout Pennsylvania who benefit from this program.”

Pennsylvania is ranked fifth in the nation for the number of people over the age of 65, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Aging. The Lancaster County Office of Aging found in its Four Year Area Plan from 2020 that one out of every four county residents was over the age of 60.

Lancaster County had more than 14,000 residents claim a rebate in 2020, the most recent data available from the Department of Revenue.

State Rep. Izzy Smith-Wade-El wants to expand the program to more Pennsylvanians and to give out larger reimbursements. A bill he co-sponsored passed unanimously in the Senate on June 30 after passing the House earlier last month, but it must be sent back to the House for consideration because the Senate amended it.

The legislation would expand the maximum income of qualifiers to $45,000 a year then link it to the rate of inflation annually. The bill also would increase the maximum reimbursement to $1,000. It’s estimated that more than 175,000 additional Pennsylvanians would qualify for the program under the proposal.

“When our neighbors are struggling, not only are they deprived of the dignified life they deserve, but they may give up their homes, making their neighborhoods vulnerable to gentrification,” Smith-Wade-El said. “The people who built our communities belong in our communities.”

Qualified residents can apply for a 2022 rebate through the end of this year on the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue website. The agency recommends following its instruction booklet with steps on how to register.