Gregory B. Williams, who earned Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science degrees from Millersville University in 1990, is one of five federal judicial nominees announced by President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

Williams, a nominee for U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, has been a partner in the Wilmington office of Fox Rothschild LLP since 2003, having joined the firm in 1995 as an associate.

He served in the Army Reserve from 1986 to 1992 and earned a juris doctorate from Villanova University School of Law in 1995.