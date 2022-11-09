Following is a roundup of other contested and uncontested state-level races across Lancaster County.

98th House District

Republican favorite Tom Jones, a landscaper and East Donegal Township supervisor, bested Democrat Mark Temons and Libertarian Joshua Gerber to win a first term as representative of the 98th District.

Jones campaigned on his opposition to abortion, ensuring election integrity and giving parents the final say on what’s taught in public schools.

The seat was left open after 10-term Republican Rep. Dave Hickernell announced he would not run for an 11th term.

The 98th House District covers the northwest tip of Lancaster County and includes the Lebanon County townships of South Annville and South Londonderry, and Mount Gretna Borough.

With 17 of 22 precincts reporting Tuesday night, and mail votes still outstanding, Jones had 69% of the vote.

41st House District

Republican incumbent Rep. Brett Miller defeated Libertarian Favyan Asia to earn a fifth term in the 41st District despite a reapportionment process that made the district a little less red.

A redrawing of the district based on the 2020 Census removed Conestoga Town-ship and added Columbia Borough. It now cuts a swath due west from Lancaster city to the Susquehanna River along Route 30, where registered Republicans make up only a plurality of the electorate, versus a narrow majority in its previous form.

Despite registration gains in the district, Democrats did not field a candidate.

Miller and Asia had similarities as candidates: They hail from East Hempfield Township and are fiscal conservatives who oppose abortion. But Miller wants to restrict abortion through legislation, whereas Asia believes the government should not be involved in regulating abortion.

Miller has been a member of the state House since 2015.

With 30 of 32 precincts reporting, Miller had 79% of the vote.

99th House District

Republican incumbent state Rep. Dave Zimmer-man handily defeated Mohnton Democrat Joshua Caltagirone to earn a fifth term in the 99th District, where nearly two-thirds of voters are registered Republican.

Zimmerman, of East Earl Township, has served in the state House since 2015. Born on a dairy farm, he is a staunch supporter of farmers and agriculture-related businesses.

Redistricting shifted about one-third of the district into Berks County, roping in rural Mohnton, Gouglersville and Knauers with Lancaster County small-town hubs including Adamstown and Denver in the north, and Terre Hill, Churchtown and Blue Ball in the east.

With 13 of 15 precinct reporting, Zimmerman had 82% of the vote.

48th Senate District

Republican state Sen. Chris Gebhard, running for his first full term, defeated Palmyra Democrat Calvin Clemens to continue representing the 48th District, the bulk of which lies in Lebanon and Berks counties.

Gebhard, of Lebanon County, won a special election in May 2021 to fill the seat left open after the death of Dave Arnold Jr. He ran for reelection on a platform of securing elections with mandatory voter ID and adding a required personal finance class to all state high school curricula.

The district covers the northern tip of Lancaster County, contributing about 13% of the district’s voters, most of them Republican.

With 11 of 12 precincts reporting, Gebhard had 81% of the vote.

Uncontested races

The following candidates for the Pennsylvania House and Senate ran unopposed in the general election.

— Republican state Sen. Ryan Aument, of West Hempfield Township, won a third four-year term in the 36th Senate District, which covers the northwestern third of the county, along with Akron, Ephrata and New Holland boroughs.

— Republican state Rep. Mindy Fee, of Manheim Borough, won a sixth two-year term in the 37th House District, which includes Clay, Elizabeth, Penn, Rapho and Warwick townships, and Lititz and Manheim boroughs. — Republican state Rep. Keith J. Greiner, of Upper Leacock Township, won a sixth two-year term in the 43rd House District, which includes Earl, Ephrata, Leacock, Upper Leacock and West Earl townships and Akron, Ephrata and New Holland boroughs.

— Republican state Rep. Steven C. Mentzer, of Manheim Township, won a sixth two-year term in the 97th House District, which includes Conestoga, East Lampeter and West Lampeter townships, as well as parts of Manheim and Manor townships.

— Republican state Rep. Bryan Cutler, of Drumore Township, won a ninth two-year term in the 100th House District, which includes Bart, Colerain, Drumore, East Drumore, Eden, Fulton, Little Brit-ain, Martic, Paradise, Providence, Sadsbury and Strasburg townships, as well as part of Salisbury Township; it also includes Christiana, Quarryville and Strasburg boroughs. Cutler has been the speaker of the House since 2020.