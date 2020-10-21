To read this story in Spanish, click here.

Steven Mentzer began representing the 97th House District in 2013, focusing his attention on fiscal responsibility, cutting government regulations and improving health care.

The Republican lawmaker, in his race for a fifth term, is facing Democrat Dana Hamp Gulick, who’s campaigning on progressive policies including a $15 minimum wage and expanding access to affordable housing.

Like most of Lancaster County, the 97th House District, stretching north along Highway 501 from the edge of Lancaster city through parts of Manheim Township and past Lititz, is a Republican stronghold. Democrats made some gains here over the past four years, picking up about 2,000 voters, while Republican registrations fell by about 600.

Those gains weren’t enough to help Hamp Gulick when she challenged Mentzer in 2018; she lost to Mentzer by 8 percentage points. Democrats say their 2019 takeover of the Manheim Township council suggests Hamp Gulick has a better chance this fall.

Hamp Gulick, a single mom and domestic violence survivor, said she believes she’s uniquely positioned to help families stay “safe, healthy and thriving,” which is her campaign slogan. Her ex-husband has a substance use disorder he developed following a work accident. That experience informed Hamp Gulick’s endorsement of community-specific solutions like SecondChance PA, which helps steer some addicts to treatment programs instead of jail, and her support for reducing criminal penalties for low-level drug possession.

“I’ve lived it,” Hamp Gulick said. “I know what (addiction) can do to people. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to get him the help he needed. It’s out there, and we need to make it more readily available.”

Hamp Gulick supports raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour “as soon as possible.” Mentzer said he also supports raising the wage, as long as the increase is not “so dramatic that it would cost job losses or suppress job creation, particularly for young first-time workers who make up 60% of those earning minimum wage.”

During his four terms, Mentzer has prioritized issues important to seniors. As a member of the House Aging and Older Adult Services committee, he is one of several lawmakers who attempted to reform the long-term care system in Pennsylvania prior to the pandemic. He introduced legislation to include assisted living programs in Medicaid reimbursements and said he advocated for personal protective equipment to be made available to nursing homes at the epicenter of the coronavirus hotspots in Lancaster County.

Both candidates support fixes to the fair funding formula for public schools. Created in 2016, the formula changed the equation to more equitably distribute state education spending. But the formula applies only to state education spending growth after 2016, meaning only a portion of total state spending on schools is run through the formula.

Mentzer supports changing the fair funding formula to “correct the inequality of funding for schools,” but did not offer a specific plan. Hamp Gulick said she supports putting all dollars through the fair funding formula, instead of just new money. If all money is immediately redistributed through the fair funding formula as Hamp Gulick suggests, it would redistribute $1.17 billion from 357 school districts — many of which are located in rural areas — to the 143 most disadvantaged districts across the state.

Both candidates support changing the way Pennsylvania draws its congressional and state legislative boundaries. Lawmakers draw the lines and approve them, making the process ripe for gerrymandering favoring the party in power, which is what led to the state Supreme Court striking down the congressional map in 2018.

Hamp Gulick supports installing a citizen-led commission to lead redistricting, while Mentzer said he supports the approaches used in Washington and Maine where nonpartisan commissions draw the districts with little legislative oversight.

Hamp Gulick said she is running because she believes Mentzer has been “quiet” and “ineffective” as a lawmaker.

Mentzer called that attack a “falsehood made by a desperate candidate,” noting his hundreds of events in the community.

“As for being ‘quiet’ — you don’t need to be loud to be effective; in fact, sometimes it impedes progress because it casts you as a wild-eyed partisan rather than someone willing to work across the aisle and achieve results as I have done,” Mentzer said.

Hamp Gulick said she fully supports actions by Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine to restrict business activity during the COVID-19 epidemic, saying the state should “continue to follow the science.”

Mentzer, on the other hand, said he believes Wolf’s initial actions were necessary, but he believes the governor’s actions since the first month of the epidemic are troubling “due to a lack of transparency and unwillingness to work together with the Legislature.” Neither candidate said whether they believe Wolf should enjoy unchecked emergency declaration powers.