First Lady Melania Trump stopped in Lancaster County on Tuesday afternoon, as she hit the campaign trail in southeastern Pennsylvania, stumping for the re-election of her husband, Republican President Donald Trump.

After landing at the Lancaster Airport near Lititz, Melania Trump traveled to Atglen, Chester County, for a speech before a crowd of cheering supporters, lauding her husband for his achievements and decrying his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden. (Click here to watch the speech.)

But first, she thanked those in attendance for their support -- support she said was especially appreciated during the couple’s recent infection with COVID-19.

The thank-you served as a launching off point for her speech, which focused largely on the ongoing pandemic and what she described as her husband’s efforts to return schools, restaurants and businesses to normalcy by pushing for the development of treatments, as well as a vaccine.

“We all know the American spirit is stronger than this virus. We have proven we can and will overcome this unexpected challenge,” she said, later elaborating. “We do not close down or hide in fear. We get to work to find real and lasting solutions. It’s what sets us apart from any other country in the world.”

Atglen is less than an hour drive from Lancaster city and just a few miles from Lancaster County’s eastern border.

After the speech, Melania Trump stopped by Lancaster County GOP headquarters, where she met with and thanked volunteers, according to Lancaster County Commissioners' Chairman Josh Parsons, who shared photos of the event on Twitter.

There is a reason for the Trump campaigns’ multiple visits to the area, he said.

"I think they know it's critical," Parsons said, speaking about the importance Pennsylvania and Lancaster County will play in deciding the election.

Yesterday we had @realDonaldTrump & today we got to greet @FLOTUS & @KellyannePolls & welcome them too! The Trump team loves Lancaster County! pic.twitter.com/LaFMaMhNXY — Josh Parsons (@Josh__Parsons) October 27, 2020

"You are seeing a lot of energy as a result of that. The Trump team is everywhere in Pennsylvania," Parsons said, also noting that the local Trump campaign events are well attended. "I think momentum is on the president's side."

Her Atglen appearance Tuesday, which was her first solo campaign event of 2020, came exactly a week before Election Day. It was also the same day that the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced 2,751 new confirmed COVID-19 cases -- the largest daily increase to date in the state.

Melania Trump said she mourned for the lives lost due to the virus and encouraged all those watching to follow COVID-19 prevention guidelines handed down by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“With Donald Trump as our president, we will be even stronger when we beat COVID-19,” she said.

The first lady was introduced by Kellyanne Conway, the president’s former adviser, who spoke about the important role Pennsylvania voters played in electing Donald Trump to the presidency in 2016 -- and the similar situation they’ll face at the polls and ballot boxes this year.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Both the Trump and Biden campaigns see Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes as essential for winning the presidency.

In her few minutes on stage, Conway provided something of a highlight reel of the president’s first term, which included an America-first commitment to creating a successful economy and swift actions to close the borders at the pandemic’s onset.

That was before turning her attention to issues important in Pennsylvania, namely Trump’s Commitment to protecting nonrenewable energy industries powered by in-state coal mines and fracking operations.

“Biden has no good energy plan for Pennsylvania, and really no good energy whatsoever,” Conway said, attacking the former vice president’s plan to transition to 100% clean energy by 2050.

It’s for those reasons, that Conway said she knows Pennsylvania voters will turn out for Trump next week, supporting him over a career politician like Biden.

“President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are not your typical political couple, doing this for fame or fortune, position or power,” Conway said of the former reality TV star turned president and his wife. “They had all of that. Each of them had built successful careers. They were self-made entrepreneurs.”

Moments later, the first lady appeared, walking onto the stage to the tune of Tom Jones’ “She’s a Lady” and the sound of applause from her supporters, one of whom yelled, “We love you.”

“I love you, too,” Melania Trump said.

And she said her husband feels the same way, which is why it’s so important to him to engage with members of the public on a nearly daily basis through social media platforms like Twitter.

“I do not always agree with the way he says things, but it is important to him that he speaks directly to the people he serves,” she said, drawing laughs from the crowd.

Those in attendance also reacted to Melania Trump’s condemnations of news media, echoing common complaints in the president’s camp, which believes reporting is often unfairly critical of Republicans, favoring Democrats.

The crowd was similarly animated by earlier references to Tuesday’s swearing-in of new U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, a Trump appointee chosen to fill a seat left vacant after the September death of longtime Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Barrett’s confirmation has been viewed as a win for conservatives.

“As long as Donald Trump is president our American family values and the virtues that our country was built upon will continue to be cherished and upheld,” the first lady said, appealing to voters throughout her speech. “We are not the politicians that have worked in Washington for too long, and just like my husband, I am here to make a difference for you and your families.”