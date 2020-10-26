First Lady Melania Trump is set to make her first solo campaign visit to Pennsylvania on Tuesday, a day after her husband, President Donald Trump, made a campaign swing in the state that included a stop at the airport in Lititz.

Trump’s reelection campaign says the first lady will appear at an event Tuesday in Atglen, Chester County, that will be moderated by former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, The Associated Press reported.

Atglen is just a few miles outside Lancaster County. The event will be held at 3 p.m., CBS 21 reported.

The first lady has not appeared at one of the president’s campaign events since June 2019 in Orlando, Florida, where the president formally announced his bid for a second term, according to the AP.

She had been scheduled to headline campaign fundraisers back in March, but those events were canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, AP reported.

Mrs. Trump recently recovered from a bout with COVID-19. She was scheduled to appear with her husband at a rally in Erie last week, but canceled her appearance because of a lingering cough from COVID.

“We are excited to have first lady Melania Trump on the campaign trail in Pennsylvania to connect with voters in the Keystone State and share President Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda,” Mercedes Schlapp, Trump 2020 senior adviser for strategic communications, told Fox News.

Trump on Monday is visiting Allentown, Lititz and Martinsburg and will be in Michigan, Wisconsin and Nebraska on Tuesday.

Melania Trump’s visit comes one week before the Nov. 3 election in which Pennsylvania is once again a key battleground state. The Trump campaign has increased visits to Lancaster County and its neighbors in the past few months.

Vice President Mike Pence visited Lancaster in July and also made a stop earlier this month. Pence’s wife, Karen was in Mount Joy just last week.