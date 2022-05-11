In politics, most of the time it’s all about the money – how much a candidate can raise and spend.

But every so often, winning a statewide campaign comes down to timing, the mistakes made by a candidate’s rivals, grit, and staying the course.

And that looks to be the case for Kathy Barnette, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate who, polls show, seems the likely option for primary voters turned off by Mehmet Oz and David McCormick, two wealthy men new to politics who have spent millions bashing each other with negative TV ads.

Surging in the polls of Republican primary voters, Barnette is in a statistical tie with Oz, the celebrity doctor distrusted by some Trump supporters, and McCormick, a hedge fund executive labeled “not MAGA” by Trump himself.

Barnette – an author, veteran, conservative commentator and adjunct professor who grew up on a pig farm in the Deep South – overcame the challenge of a shoestring campaign budget to rise to become the potential winner Tuesday against the better known Oz and McCormick.

“She’s comin’ on,” said G. Terry Madonna, a longtime political analyst and host of Pennsylvania Newsmakers on WGAL-TV. “She has become a viable option to Oz and McCormick,” he said,

Barnette has an incredible story, born “as a byproduct of rape” to an 11-year-old mother. Her mom, Mamie Jo, raised her single-handedly, and Barnette points to her life story to explain her strong views opposing abortion in almost all instances.

“You can see I am not a lump of cells. My life has value,” she said at a recent debate.

The 50-year-old Barnette, of Montgomery County, if she wins the primary and goes on to defeat the Democratic nominee in November, would become the first Black and first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania.

Barnette has often campaigned with state Sen. Doug Mastriano, the frontrunner in the GOP primary for governor. The political tie between Barnette and Mastriano cannot be discounted in explaining her surge, said Joseph DiSarro, chairman of the political science department at Washington and Jefferson College in Washington, Pa.

Lacking deep-pocketed donors, Mastriano and Barnette were able to tap into the base of the party with savvy use of social media and plenty of in-person, retail politics.

Trump’s endorsement of Oz last month disappointed many of Trump’s most devoted supporters in Pennsylvania, helping create the opening for Barnette to move up. That was clear last week when Trump called Oz to the stage during his rally in Westmoreland County.

“You can go online and listen to the boos,” said DiSarro, who attended the event.

For these voters, Barnette’s appeal is clear. She’s been called “ultra-MAGA,” and at a recent Senate debate, Barnette, asked to define “America First,” gave a Trumpian answer: “It means freedom to live my life and not having someone’s foot on my throat.”

A Black conservative’s view

Barnette also talked about race in that debate.

“Black people are not special little unicorns,” she said. “We want what everyone else wants. We want good schools. We want safe streets. We want good jobs. We don’t want liquor stores on every corner.”

The title of her 2020 book also provides insight: “Nothing To Lose, Everything to Gain, Being Black and Conservative in America.”

Barnette graduated from Troy State University in Alabama and obtained a Master’s Degree from Fontbonne University in St. Louis. She served in the U.S. Army Reserve and worked in the financial industry. While Barack Obama was president, Barnette worked as a commentator for Fox News. She ran unsuccessfully for a U.S. House seat in 2020, and conducted her own investigation of alleged voter fraud in the wake of it.

She is a strong supporter of school choice and gun rights. “I don’t just say I support the Second Amendment; I live it being a registered concealed carry holder since 2015,” Barnette says on her website.

Can she win?

While Barnette may be rising at just the right time, she probably does not have the resources to compete on the airwaves with Oz and McCormick during the final weekend of the campaign, DiSarro said.

Oz, a heart surgeon and TV celebrity, and McCormick, the former CEO of the world’s largest hedge fund, have each spent $11 million of their own money, DiSarro noted.

Oz has spent $12.4 million on ads and McCormick $11.4 million. Until recently, Barnette had spent just $137,000.

But she’s getting a last-minute boost from the Club for Growth, a conservative group focused on cutting taxes and supporting pro-business policies. The group announced it was jumping into the race on Barnette’s behalf, reserving $2 million in ad buys over the final weekend of the campaign.

“This gives Kathy Barnette an opportunity to compete with the two frontrunners,” DiSarro said.

Is it enough? It is tough to take the lead in just few days, he said.

“I would say the die has been cast,” said DiSarro, a member of the Republican State Committee.

DiSarro has studied Pennsylvania politics long enough to justify his doubts about Barnette’s chances.

But the polls show it’s hard to rule out the chance of one of the most improbable come-from-behind victories in Pennsylvania history.

> Bumsted is Harrisburg bureau chief of The Caucus, LNP's publication covering Pennsylvania's government and politics.