The East Cocalico board of supervisors on Thursday night accepted an indefinite leave of absence from its recreation board Chair Ed McAlanis.

Supervisors Chairman Romao “RC” Carrasco read a letter from McAlanis saying that after speaking with his wife and friends, he was taking an indefinite leave of absence from all official duties “until further notice.”

McAlanis wrote that he was very sorry that his actions on Jan. 6 had brought so much attention to the township.

“Hopefully there is a silver lining and we can use this attention for good and the betterment of our community,” he wrote

He added that he hoped to return at a later date.

“Our township has a lot on its plate ... serving our constituents without additional distractions due to my actions,” he wrote

McAlanis, 41, was arrested July 20 for his part in the Jan. 6 assault at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. He is charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct for his part in the insurrection.

His arrest came after police were tipped to his participation by friends who provided photographs of him in the Capitol.

McAlanis joined the recreation board in January 2020 and became chairman of the five-member board with his term set to expire in 2025.

The all-volunteer commission’s job is to make recommendations to the supervisors for potential and ongoing recreation projects in the township.

McAlanis ran as a write-in candidate for a judge of elections position in the May 18 primary but received too few votes to earn a spot on the upcoming November municipal election ballot, according to the Lancaster County elections office.