State Sen. Doug Mastriano, frontrunner in the GOP primary next week, said Monday the TV ad paid for by Democrat Josh Shapiro reminding voters that Mastriano is one of Donald Trump’s strongest supporters will “absolutely” help him win the primary against eight other Republicans.

“If Mastriano wins,” Shapiro’s TV ad says, “it is a win for Trump.”

“I’m going to have to send him a thank you card” after the primary, Mastriano told LNP | LancasterOnline in an exclusive interview.

Shapiro, unopposed in the Democratic primary next Tuesday, is hoping to tip the scales in favor of Mastriano, believing he’ll be easier to beat in the general election this fall.

The attorney general has portrayed Mastriano as extreme, a threat to women’s reproductive rights, and a promoter of Trump’s false stolen election claims who took busloads of supporters to what turned into the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Thus far, Trump has not endorsed in the Republican governor’s race, but the Shapiro ad almost makes it look like he has. It’s significant because Mastriano doesn’t have enough campaign funds for sustained TV ads of his own.

“Both public and private polling indicates that Doug Mastriano is poised to become the Republican nominee on May 17 — and our campaign is prepared to start the general election now and make sure Pennsylvanians know his real record,” a Shapiro spokesman told LNP. “Doug Mastriano will drag our Commonwealth backwards with an extreme agenda; he belongs nowhere near the governorship.”

Shapiro’s TV ad is just as direct: “He (Mastriano) wants to outlaw abortion,” it says. “It’s Mastriano who wrote the heartbeat bill in Pennsylvania and he’s one of Donald Trump's strongest supporters. He wants to end vote by mail and he led the fight to audit the 2020 election.”

The heartbeat bill would ban abortions after a fetus’ heartbeat is first detected, typically six weeks after pregnancy.

“If the baby has a heartbeat, the abortion cannot be performed” under his bill, Mastriano said in a statement after a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion was leaked last week indicating the high court will overturn Roe v. Wade.

Shapiro’s TV ad is an unusual campaign tactic in Pennsylvania. G. Terry Madonna, a decades-long political observer and political science professor, said he can’t recall ever seeing an ad like this.

“Shapiro wants to run against Mastriano because his support comes from the most ardent supporters of Trump,” Madonna said.

Mastriano isn’t looking a gift horse in the mouth.

“I’m glad he (Shapiro) did it,” Mastriano said. “Once again, he’s underestimated me.”

Can red wave help Mastriano?

Mastriano, who spoke to LNP by phone as he was embarking on a statewide bus tour, with stops in Pittsburgh Monday evening, said much of the Harrisburg political community “lives in a bubble” and is unaware of the hundreds of people who attend his rallies and the energy of his supporters.

The GOP political establishment “is in a panic mode” at the prospect he might win, he says.

“I’m really not much different than most people in the state,” said Mastriano. “And people who meet me realize the narrative (from the press and opponents) don’t match.”

LNP and The Caucus, surveying public comments and actions in the weeks after the November 2020 election, found Mastriano did more than any other state lawmaker to try to reverse or block Biden’s victory. He orchestrated the now infamous Gettysburg hearing on November 25, 2020, that gave Trump and his lawyers a forum to falsely claim the election was stolen. That hearing played a critical role in launching what critics including Shapiro call “the Big Lie.”

Political experts view Shapiro, with a war chest of $16 million as of last month, as a heavy favorite over any GOP opponent. He served previously as chairman of the Montgomery County Commissioners and as a state House member. Mastriano, by comparison, had about $1 million at the end of 2021. A career U.S. Army officer, he ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2018 and a year later was elected to the state Senate in 2019 to represent a district that includes Franklin and Adams counties.

Shapiro, meanwhile, is using Mastriano’s surge as a way to raise even more money. In a fundraising email Monday, he noted Politico’s latest analysis calling the Pennsylvania governor’s race a “toss up.”

In the GOP primary, a Franklin & Marshall College poll released last week showed Mastriano stood at 20 percent in the GOP primary, with former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain, of Chester County, at 12 percent and former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, of Hazelton, at 11 percent. A Trafalgar Group poll released Monday showed Mastriano with 28 percent and Barletta in second at 18 percent and Dave White, a Delaware County businessman, at 15 percent.

“This is one of the most competitive races in the country, plain and simple – FiveThirtyEight, Fox News and Cook Political Report all agree,” Shapiro’s fundraising email stated.

If there is a path to a Mastriano victory in November, it begins with a ”very, very bad” mid-term election for Democrats, Madonna said.

Since World War II, 17 of 19 midterm elections have gone against the sitting president’s party, he said. Republicans are expected to have the wind at their backs in November.

“You can’t rule out that a Republican can win,” said Madonna. There’s more than five months and “many unknowns” before voters cast ballots in November.

“What we don’t know is the effect of Roe v. Wade energizing voters,” said Madonna.

For Mastriano, it might take a perfect storm.

Bumsted is Harrisburg bureau chief for The Caucus, LNP Media Group's publication covering state politics and policy.