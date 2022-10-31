Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee in Pennsylvania’s much-watched governor’s race, campaigned in Lancaster County on Saturday alongside his running mate, Carrie DelRosso, his wife, Rebbie, and former New York City police commissioner Bernie Kerik.

The event, held at the Spooky Nook Sports Complex in East Hempfield Township, drew several hundred supporters who interrupted Mastriano and the other speakers multiple times with cheers and applause.

Mastriano delivered a stump speech long on criticisms of Gov. Tom Wolf and the Democrat seeking to replace him, Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

The Republican blasted Shapiro for supporting Wolf’s effort to lock down the economy during the early months of the pandemic. He said Shapiro’s record on crime is appalling, calling out the shootings and murders in Philadelphia as a prime example of the attorney general’s failures.

Mastriano listed out what actions he’d take on day one of his administration, including outlawing gender reassignment treatments and surgeries, reversing mask and vaccine mandates, and barring the teaching of critical race theory in schools.

“On day one, woke will be broke in Pennsylvania,” Mastriano said.

He touted his endorsement by Florida Gov. Ron Desantis and said he wants to make Pennsylvania “the Florida of the north.” He also promised to send Pennsylvania National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to help with border security operations.

Before Mastriano took the stage, Lancaster County Commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons spoke. Both men said they have been fighting for freedom in the county for years and urged attendees to help ensure a big Republican turnout for Mastriano and DelRosso.

Also in the crowd was state Rep. Dave Zimmerman, R-East Earl, and Christina Parsons, a member of the Pennsylvania State Republican Committee.

After Mastriano’s speech, he held a 30-minute press conference to lay his “Safe and Secure Neighborhoods” plan for fighting crime. That plan, he said, would include more funding for law enforcement agencies, more support for victims, and aggressive, state-led anti-gang initiatives.

During that press conference, Mastriano was asked by a man who identified himself as a journalist from Israel to respond to allegations that Mastriano hold anti-semitic views and is associates with known anti-semites.

Before Mastriano answered, Rebbie Mastriano stepped to the mic and said of her family, “We probably love Israel more than a lot of Jews do.” She recounted how she and Doug saved for five years to pay for a family trip to Israel so that their son could see the Holy Land and learn from other cultures.

