Pennsylvania State Senator Scott Martin, R-Lancaster, serving the 13th District, speaks during a political forum livestream with Democratic challenger Lancaster City Council Woman Janet Diaz, in the LNP office at 101NQ in Lancaster Thursday Oct. 15, 2020.
Democratic challenger Lancaster City Council Woman Janet Diaz, during a political forum livestream with Pennsylvania State Senator Scott Martin, R-Lancaster, serving the 13th District, in the LNP office at 101NQ in Lancaster Thursday Oct. 15, 2020.
Democratic challenger Lancaster City Council Woman Janet Diaz, right, answers a question during a political forum livestream with Pennsylvania State Senator Scott Martin, R-Lancaster, serving the 13th District, in the LNP office at 101NQ in Lancaster Thursday Oct. 15, 2020.
Pennsylvania State Senator Scott Martin, R-Lancaster, serving the 13th District, during a political forum livestream with Democratic challenger Lancaster City Council Woman Janet Diaz, in the LNP office at 101NQ in Lancaster Thursday Oct. 15, 2020.
Pennsylvania State Senator Scott Martin, R-Lancaster, serving the 13th District, during a political forum with Democratic challenger Lancaster City Council Woman Janet Diaz, in the LNP office at 101NQ in Lancaster Thursday Oct. 15, 2020.
Democratic challenger Lancaster City Council Woman Janet Diaz, speaks during a political forum livestream with Pennsylvania State Senator Scott Martin, R-Lancaster, serving the 13th District, in the LNP office at 101NQ in Lancaster Thursday Oct. 15, 2020.
Pennsylvania State Senator Scott Martin, R-Lancaster, serving the 13th District, speaks during a political forum livestream with Democratic challenger Lancaster City Council Woman Janet Diaz, in the LNP office at 101NQ in Lancaster Thursday Oct. 15, 2020.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Democratic challenger Lancaster City Council Woman Janet Diaz, during a political forum livestream with Pennsylvania State Senator Scott Martin, R-Lancaster, serving the 13th District, in the LNP office at 101NQ in Lancaster Thursday Oct. 15, 2020.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Republican state Sen. Scott Martin is seeking a second four-year term and faced Democratic nominee Janet Diaz in the Nov. 3, 2020, election.
LNP | LancasterOnline
Democratic challenger Lancaster City Council Woman Janet Diaz, right, answers a question during a political forum livestream with Pennsylvania State Senator Scott Martin, R-Lancaster, serving the 13th District, in the LNP office at 101NQ in Lancaster Thursday Oct. 15, 2020.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Pennsylvania State Senator Scott Martin, R-Lancaster, serving the 13th District, during a political forum livestream with Democratic challenger Lancaster City Council Woman Janet Diaz, in the LNP office at 101NQ in Lancaster Thursday Oct. 15, 2020.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Pennsylvania State Senator Scott Martin, R-Lancaster, serving the 13th District, during a political forum with Democratic challenger Lancaster City Council Woman Janet Diaz, in the LNP office at 101NQ in Lancaster Thursday Oct. 15, 2020.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Democratic challenger Lancaster City Council Woman Janet Diaz, speaks during a political forum livestream with Pennsylvania State Senator Scott Martin, R-Lancaster, serving the 13th District, in the LNP office at 101NQ in Lancaster Thursday Oct. 15, 2020.
Republican state Sen. Scott Martin has a strong lead in early returns,in one of the most closely watched and expensive legislative races in Lancaster County history, according to early results Tuesday night from mail-in ballots and in-person voting.
Martin leads Diaz 58%, or 31,384 votes, to 42%, or 22,683, in 60% of precincts reporting as of Tuesday at 10:21 p.m.
1 of 21
Ballot counters carry bins of mail-in ballots back to their table at the Lancaster County Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. More than 80,000 mail in ballots need to be counted in Lancaster, according to county commissioner Ray D'Agostino.
Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D'Agostino talks to LNP | LancasterOnline about the mail-in ballot counting process on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. More than 80,000 mail in ballots need to be counted in Lancaster, according to D'Agostino.
Members of the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office watch the doors at the Lancaster County Convention Center while workers count mail-in ballots on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. More than 80,000 mail in ballots need to be counted in Lancaster, according to county commissioner Ray D'Agostino.
Mail-in ballots are seen in USPS bins at the Lancaster County Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. More than 80,000 mail in ballots need to be counted in Lancaster, according to county commissioner Ray D'Agostino.
Randall Wenger, Chief Clerk Lancaster County Board of Elections, right, is seen working at the Lancaster County Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. More than 80,000 mail in ballots need to be counted in Lancaster, according to county commissioner Ray D'Agostino.
Workers unseals mail-in ballots at the Lancaster County Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. More than 80,000 mail in ballots need to be counted in Lancaster, according to county commissioner Ray D'Agostino.
A worker bundles ballots at the Lancaster County Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. More than 80,000 mail in ballots need to be counted in Lancaster, according to county commissioner Ray D'Agostino.
Workers unseals mail-in ballots at the Lancaster County Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. More than 80,000 mail in ballots need to be counted in Lancaster, according to county commissioner Ray D'Agostino.
Gloves and masks are seen on a table for ballot counters in the Lancaster County Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. More than 80,000 mail in ballots need to be counted in Lancaster, according to county commissioner Ray D'Agostino.
A worker places an empty bin back into a cart after going through mail-in ballots, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. More than 80,000 mail in ballots need to be counted in Lancaster, according to county commissioner Ray D'Agostino.
Workers wait in line to take their ballots to the "slicer," after opening the outer envelope on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. More than 80,000 mail in ballots need to be counted in Lancaster, according to county commissioner Ray D'Agostino.
A worker unseals a mail-in ballot while counting at the Lancaster County Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. More than 80,000 mail in ballots need to be counted in Lancaster, according to county commissioner Ray D'Agostino.
A worker looks at a mail-in ballot while counting at the Lancaster County Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. More than 80,000 mail in ballots need to be counted in Lancaster, according to county commissioner Ray D'Agostino.
People are seen carrying mail-in ballots back to their tables at the Lancaster County Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. More than 80,000 mail in ballots need to be counted in Lancaster, according to county commissioner Ray D'Agostino.
A worker unseals mail-in ballots at the Lancaster County Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. More than 80,000 mail in ballots need to be counted in Lancaster, according to county commissioner Ray D'Agostino.
Randall Wenger, Chief Clerk Lancaster County Board of Elections, center, is seen bundling ballots at the Lancaster County Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. More than 80,000 mail in ballots need to be counted in Lancaster, according to county commissioner Ray D'Agostino.
About 150 people will count all of Lancaster County's mail-in votes in the Lancaster County Convention Center, seen here, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. More than 80,000 mail in ballots need to be counted in Lancaster, according to county commissioner Ray D'Agostino.
People are seen counting mail-in ballots at the Lancaster County Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. More than 80,000 mail in ballots need to be counted in Lancaster, according to county commissioner Ray D'Agostino.
Ballot counters carry bins of mail-in ballots back to their table at the Lancaster County Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. More than 80,000 mail in ballots need to be counted in Lancaster, according to county commissioner Ray D'Agostino.
A worker bundles ballots at the Lancaster County Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. More than 80,000 mail in ballots need to be counted in Lancaster, according to county commissioner Ray D'Agostino.
Take a look inside as workers count over 80,000 mail-in ballots in Lancaster County [photos]
More than 80,000 mail-in ballots were received in Lancaster County this year.
About 150 workers count the ballots by opening the first envelope, bundle the ballots and then take their bin to the "slicer," which opens the secrecy envelopes for the ballots to be counted.
Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D'Agostino said that workers started counting at 7 a.m. and that he hopes to have the votes counted by 8 p.m.
1 of 21
Ballot counters carry bins of mail-in ballots back to their table at the Lancaster County Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. More than 80,000 mail in ballots need to be counted in Lancaster, according to county commissioner Ray D'Agostino.
Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D'Agostino talks to LNP | LancasterOnline about the mail-in ballot counting process on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. More than 80,000 mail in ballots need to be counted in Lancaster, according to D'Agostino.
Members of the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office watch the doors at the Lancaster County Convention Center while workers count mail-in ballots on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. More than 80,000 mail in ballots need to be counted in Lancaster, according to county commissioner Ray D'Agostino.
Mail-in ballots are seen in USPS bins at the Lancaster County Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. More than 80,000 mail in ballots need to be counted in Lancaster, according to county commissioner Ray D'Agostino.
Randall Wenger, Chief Clerk Lancaster County Board of Elections, right, is seen working at the Lancaster County Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. More than 80,000 mail in ballots need to be counted in Lancaster, according to county commissioner Ray D'Agostino.
Workers pick up bins of mail-in ballots to count them on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. More than 80,000 mail in ballots need to be counted in Lancaster, according to county commissioner Ray D'Agostino.
Workers unseals mail-in ballots at the Lancaster County Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. More than 80,000 mail in ballots need to be counted in Lancaster, according to county commissioner Ray D'Agostino.
A worker bundles ballots at the Lancaster County Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. More than 80,000 mail in ballots need to be counted in Lancaster, according to county commissioner Ray D'Agostino.
Workers unseals mail-in ballots at the Lancaster County Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. More than 80,000 mail in ballots need to be counted in Lancaster, according to county commissioner Ray D'Agostino.
Gloves and masks are seen on a table for ballot counters in the Lancaster County Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. More than 80,000 mail in ballots need to be counted in Lancaster, according to county commissioner Ray D'Agostino.
A worker places an empty bin back into a cart after going through mail-in ballots, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. More than 80,000 mail in ballots need to be counted in Lancaster, according to county commissioner Ray D'Agostino.
Workers wait in line to take their ballots to the "slicer," after opening the outer envelope on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. More than 80,000 mail in ballots need to be counted in Lancaster, according to county commissioner Ray D'Agostino.
A worker unseals a mail-in ballot while counting at the Lancaster County Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. More than 80,000 mail in ballots need to be counted in Lancaster, according to county commissioner Ray D'Agostino.
A worker looks at a mail-in ballot while counting at the Lancaster County Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. More than 80,000 mail in ballots need to be counted in Lancaster, according to county commissioner Ray D'Agostino.
People are seen carrying mail-in ballots back to their tables at the Lancaster County Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. More than 80,000 mail in ballots need to be counted in Lancaster, according to county commissioner Ray D'Agostino.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
A worker unseals mail-in ballots at the Lancaster County Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. More than 80,000 mail in ballots need to be counted in Lancaster, according to county commissioner Ray D'Agostino.
Randall Wenger, Chief Clerk Lancaster County Board of Elections, center, is seen bundling ballots at the Lancaster County Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. More than 80,000 mail in ballots need to be counted in Lancaster, according to county commissioner Ray D'Agostino.
About 150 people will count all of Lancaster County's mail-in votes in the Lancaster County Convention Center, seen here, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. More than 80,000 mail in ballots need to be counted in Lancaster, according to county commissioner Ray D'Agostino.
People are seen counting mail-in ballots at the Lancaster County Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. More than 80,000 mail in ballots need to be counted in Lancaster, according to county commissioner Ray D'Agostino.
Ballot counters carry bins of mail-in ballots back to their table at the Lancaster County Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. More than 80,000 mail in ballots need to be counted in Lancaster, according to county commissioner Ray D'Agostino.
A worker bundles ballots at the Lancaster County Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. More than 80,000 mail in ballots need to be counted in Lancaster, according to county commissioner Ray D'Agostino.
On paper, this race shouldn’t have been an obvious target for Democrats. Republicans make up the majority of the district’s voters, and Martin could expect to draft on the coattails of President Donald Trump, who remains extremely popular in the county.
But Democrats believed they saw an opportunity to capitalize on growing voter registrations in Lancaster city and surrounding townships. At the state level, Democrats intent on recapturing a majority in the Pennsylvania Senate drove interest in and donations to Diaz.
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Diaz won the June primary over Lancaster County Commissioner Craig Lehman, who was endorsed by the county’s Democratic committee. She won that race despite raising only approximately $7,000. But since the summer, Diaz outraised Martin by nearly two-to-one — a record $1.5 million to become one of the best-funded Democratic races in county history.
Martin, the former county commissioner, stressed his local roots and his practical approach to governance, showing off his knowledge of zoning and stormwater issues while stressing his conservative bona fides as a staunch opponent of abortion and higher taxes.
During his first term in the Senate, Martin focused on several student and child advocacy bills, like an initiative to encourage investment in childhood cancer research at Pennsylvania’s medical institutions. Prior to being elected to represent the 13th District in Harrisburg, Martin was a county commissioner.
If elected, Diaz would be the first Latina elected to the state Senate. She works as a stroke registrar at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, and made health care the focal point of her campaign.