Editor's note: This story will be updated as votes are tallied. You can get real-time voting results here.

Republican state Sen. Scott Martin has a strong lead in early returns, in one of the most closely watched and expensive legislative races in Lancaster County history, according to early results Tuesday night from mail-in ballots and in-person voting.

Martin leads Diaz 58%, or 31,384 votes, to 42%, or 22,683, in 60% of precincts reporting as of Tuesday at 10:21 p.m.

On paper, this race shouldn’t have been an obvious target for Democrats. Republicans make up the majority of the district’s voters, and Martin could expect to draft on the coattails of President Donald Trump, who remains extremely popular in the county.

But Democrats believed they saw an opportunity to capitalize on growing voter registrations in Lancaster city and surrounding townships. At the state level, Democrats intent on recapturing a majority in the Pennsylvania Senate drove interest in and donations to Diaz.

Diaz won the June primary over Lancaster County Commissioner Craig Lehman, who was endorsed by the county’s Democratic committee. She won that race despite raising only approximately $7,000. But since the summer, Diaz outraised Martin by nearly two-to-one — a record $1.5 million to become one of the best-funded Democratic races in county history.

Martin, the former county commissioner, stressed his local roots and his practical approach to governance, showing off his knowledge of zoning and stormwater issues while stressing his conservative bona fides as a staunch opponent of abortion and higher taxes.

During his first term in the Senate, Martin focused on several student and child advocacy bills, like an initiative to encourage investment in childhood cancer research at Pennsylvania’s medical institutions. Prior to being elected to represent the 13th District in Harrisburg, Martin was a county commissioner.

If elected, Diaz would be the first Latina elected to the state Senate. She works as a stroke registrar at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, and made health care the focal point of her campaign.