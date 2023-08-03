A story published by a national investigative news organization and criticism lodged by fellow state lawmakers could kill a bill proposed by state Sen. Scott Martin to provide child identification kits to the parents of all first-grade students in Pennsylvania.

Martin, of Martic Township, said a story published by ProPublica, in collaboration with the Texas Tribune, left out information. He also said his bill differs from what “that publication was kind of harping on.”

“Parents use them, they hold the information and hopefully no one ever has to be put in a position where they'll be utilized,” Martin said. The bill would authorize spending $350,000 in taxpayer money on the kits.

The bill, which Martin co-sponsored along with state Sen. Camera Bartolotta of Washington County, initially included a requirement that the kits include an “inkless” fingerprint method, which ProPublica and The Texas Tribune found would favor a Texas-based company called National Child Identification Program.

Both Martin and Bartolotta deny they intended to give an advantage to the Texas firm, which is owned by former NFL player Kenny Hansmire. ProPublica and the Texas Tribune reported on Hamshire’s efforts to lobby state and federal officials around the country to buy his company’s kits. They also documented the legal and financial issues faced by other companies he’s founded.

“I don’t care who produces it, just get the free kits in parents’ homes,” Bartolotta said. “It’s a tool in the toolbox of police departments.”

The ProPublica reporting alarmed the House Education Committee’s chairman, state Rep. Pete Schweyer, D-Allentown. He said he is hesitant to support the bill, despite the removal of the specification that would favor Hansmire’s company.

“I will never pass a bill that is directly for a company,” Schweyer said. “Our job is not to pick a vendor.”

It’s not clear whether the long-overdue state budget will include the kit program, according to Martin, but he hopes Schweyer will change his mind.

Martin said he initially didn’t know the bill would favor Hansmire’s company and he supported an amendment to remove the “inkless” provision after he was notified. He and Bartolotta said they did not know Hamshire in any capacity prior to their interest in sponsoring the bill.

A similar identification kit bill passed the Texas Legislature in 2021. Critics at the time claimed it was introduced not to help find missing kids, but in response to the deadly elementary school shooting in Uvalde as a tool to help law enforcement identify student bodies. The Associated Press found that claim “partly false” in 2022, reporting that the law did not make any mention of school shootings and was explicitly designed to help find missing kids.

ProPublica and The Texas Tribune also found that many law enforcement agencies in Texas have never used these kits in a missing child case. That investigation prompted Texas to stop funding the program in June.

Most kidnapping cases are handled by the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Martin said, which is why the local law enforcement agencies contacted for the article were unfamiliar with the kits. But ProPublica and the Texas Tribune reported that Hamshire encouraged them to contact specific local police agencies, and when they did so they learned that the agencies had not used the kits to find missing children.

Martin said he’s spoken to two national organizations that support the use of child identification kits: the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which has its own version of a kit.

“I think a lot of these folks don’t understand the history of these kits,” Martin said. “I wouldn’t think that certain law enforcement agents would be endorsing this tool if they didn’t find it useful.”

ProPublica and the Texas Tribune also reported that identification similar to the ones sold by Hamshire’s company are often made available for free by nonprofits and business partners. The FBI has a free app parents can download at fbi.gov/news/apps/child-id-app.