School districts could get a slight discount on payments to cyber charter schools and would maintain their authority to approve charter schools in the latest iteration of a school reform proposal by Sen. Scott Martin, R-Martic Township.

Martin, the chairman of the Senate Education Committee, proposed amending his own bill to create a $250 discount for regular education students enrolled at cyber charters and $500 for special education students in the 2021-22 school year. These discounts would increase each year through the 2023-24 academic year, maxing out at a $750 savings for per regular education student and $1,500 per special education student.

School districts are required to pay cyber charter schools based on a statutory funding formula. Under this discount, the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials estimates the state could save a combined $111 million on cyber charter school tuition. For example, this would translate locally to a $745,353 savings in the School District of Lancaster or a $224,250 savings for the Elizabethtown Area School District, according to the PASBO analysis.

A provision to create a commission that would have the power to approve new charter schools over the objections of local school districts was also dropped from the bill. Cyber charter schools are already approved by a state board, but brick-and-mortar charter schools must receive approval from the school district in which they want to establish themselves.

Martin said he proposed the commission because of conflict between the GOP-controlled Legislature and Gov. Tom Wolf that led the state’s charter appeals board to be “virtually nonexistent,” as WHYY reported last month. He removed that language Tuesday, thanks to progress in negotiations with Wolf to appoint new members to the charter appeals board so it can begin hearing appeals again, he said.

The Education Committee approved Martin’s changes on Tuesday. The full Senate is expected to take up the bill Wednesday.

The president of the state’s largest teacher’s union said in a statement Tuesday the group is was glad the statewide charter school commission was dropped from the bill and that the proposed reduction in cyber charter school payments was added. Still, the legislation has not gained support from the public education community.

“Unfortunately, the reduction in cyber charter school payments in this bill is a far cry from meaningful charter reform,” said Rich Askey, the president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association in a statement. “Sen. Martin’s bill will barely put a dent in what districts pay charter and cyber charter schools. Over the next three years, it amounts to about 25 cents on the dollar of cyber charter tuition reductions in Gov. Wolf’s reform plan, which has gained the support of a large number of public school communities.”

Martin said he expects to continue negotiating his original proposal to increase to two tax credit programs that benefit private and religious schools, public school foundations and pre-K and Kindergarten programs. Public education advocates oppose expanding the tax credits, arguing they would ultimately punish public schools by reducing the state’s tax revenues.

“Hopefully this is something that unifies us, when it comes to opportunities for kids,” Martin said.