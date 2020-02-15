Paul Daigle knew he wanted to run for Congress for the last year, as local Democrats scrambled to “pick up the ball where Jess King left off” and find a candidate to run in the heavily Republican 11th district.

But it wasn’t until recently when he and his 11-year-old daughter were talking at dinner about going to see a Broadway show that he finally made his decision.

Daigle, 44, mentioned Manhattan, the place he and his daughter love to see musicals, would be underwater if temperatures continue to rise due to global warming.

“Well, what are you going to do about this?” his daughter Matea quickly retorted, then grabbed his arm. “Are you running for Congress or not?”

After his daughter and his wife’s prompting, Daigle quietly entered the race to become the Democratic nominee to challenge U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker in November’s election. Daigle joins Sarah Hammond, 26, of East Lampeter, who announced her candidacy in October 2019. She is pushing a more progressive agenda than Daigle, with support for programs like Medicare for All and the Green New Deal.

Daigle launched an “exploratory committee” just two weeks before the Lancaster County Democratic Committee’s endorsement convention in January, and was a few votes away from securing the party’s endorsement over Hammond. The party ultimately did not endorse either candidate for the congressional seat, and Hammond was later endorsed by Lancaster’s Young Democrats.

Daigle, the student employment manager at Franklin & Marshall College, has lived in Manheim Township for three years. A Pennsylvania resident since 2008, he’s spent his career working for nonprofits, colleges and universities. He has not previously held public office.

On the issues

Daigle identifies his political ideology as “center-left.” He has been a Democrat his entire adult life, except for switching parties in the 2016 primary to Republican vote against President Donald Trump. As a Christian, he also calls himself a “man of deep faith,” serving as a church pastor for a period of time.

His campaign literature refers to him as “Captain Accountability” and his top priority is government reform and transparency.

Daigle has pledged to voters to hold a minimum of 12 in-person town halls each year -- the opposite of Smucker, who has not held any town halls during his time in Congress. He has also pledged to post official visitor and call logs each week.

"I’m gonna do what’s right, based on my values, and I’m gonna do what’s right based on my constituents and I will never be a ‘yes’ person for the Democratic party, but I certainly won’t be a ‘yes’ person to special interests,” Daigle said.

Daigle criticized Smucker for how frequently he has voted along party lines in Congress, and promised to always vote for what his district wants. Smucker votes against his party 3.4% of the time, according to the ProPublica and Google News Initiative project “Represent.”

Daigle supports an increase of the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour, but over several years. He does not support Medicare for All, but does support a public option to be available.

He also is personally pro-life, but would ensure abortion remains “safe, legal and rare,” to borrow a campaign slogan from former congressional candidate Jess King, who lost to Smucker by about 18 percentage points in 2018.

Smucker, a West Lampeter township Republican seeking a third term, issued a statement on his challengers, saying he was looking forward to “an issues-focused fall campaign with whomever the Democratic nominee will be.”

“Congressman Smucker is proud to support a pro-growth economic agenda that has yielded one of the strongest economies in modern history,” the statement continued. “Congressman Smucker works long days in his official capacity representing all the people in his district.”

Over Hammond, Daigle said he has a proven track record of being able to get the job done through his past nonprofit work that he does not believe she has.

"If we’re talking about track records, it’s easy to pull the parallel that I’m younger in age than he is," Hammond said in response, noting her organizing experience for the King campaign on Pennsylvania Democrats' board plus past nonprofit experience. "However, that is not directly proportionate to the experience needed for the job."