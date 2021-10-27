A wall inside the meeting room at Manheim Township’s municipal building features a framed map labeled:

“Manheim Township Agricultural Zone: Best Farm Land in the World.”

The map is a nod to the township’s agricultural heritage. But it’s also a snapshot of how much farmland is left inside the boundaries of the township’s 23 square miles.

Almost all of what’s left of the township’s zoned agricultural land is relegated to the township’s northeast quadrant. Much of the rest of the township is filled with single-family homes, shopping centers, manufacturing facilities and office buildings. The density gets greater the closer one gets to the township’s border with Lancaster city.

Manheim Township is one of the fastest growing municipalities in the county. Its population climbed by 15% in the last 10 years -- in stark contrast to the 2% population decline experienced by its larger municipal neighbor, Lancaster city.

Residents agree it’s a desirable place to live, with its top-tier school district and parks. But as more people move into the township, concerns about growth are growing. By 2036 -- at the latest -- the township is expected to be fully built out, meaning there will be no undeveloped or unprotected land left to build on, according to the township’s last comprehensive plan, last written in 2010.

For many residents, the township’s evolution from rich farmland to suburban sprawl is disconcerting.

“It’s the best farmland in the world,” said Marty Wenrich, a farmer in Manheim Township near the Oregon Village project and has farmed there for 40 years. “Once it’s under a ‘dozer, you’ll never get it back.

Growth and how to manage it, voters say, is the biggest issue in next week’s municipal election. Manheim Township voters will decide whether to keep Democrats in control of the board of commissioners, or return Republicans to a majority on the five-member board.

Just two years ago, Democrats won a 4-1 majority after decades of GOP rule, campaigning on a promise to rein in growth. For their part, Republicans say they can balance their traditional pro-business philosophy with voters' desire for smarter growth.

On paper, the two parties’ candidates sound alike when it comes to growth (though they’ll argue the other side is guilty of stealing their own ideas). All of the candidates promise to create a new comprehensive plan to lead the township’s future development, to communicate frequently and openly with all community members, to repurpose underutilized properties, and to protect the remaining farmland zoned for agriculture.

As an example of smart growth, all of the candidates point to the Stehli Silk Mill project as a prime example of what they’d favor. In the mill’s example, it’s converting an abandoned factory into 165 market-rate apartments.

As their calling card, Republicans say Democrats had two years to keep their promises to implement smarter growth policies.

“When I look at it, they may have ideas, they may have wanted to do something, but they’ve sat around these last two years and didn’t do anything,” said Stacey Morgan Brubaker, a Republican candidate and land-use attorney.

Democrats, meanwhile, say it’s decades of Republican-led governance that got the township into this mess in the first place.

“I really believe we’re on the right track, but again, we’ve only had 18 months to do it and we need more time to figure it out,” said Tom O’Brien, board president and one of the Democrats up for re-election. “Our predecessors had 20 years.”

Each party touts its candidates’ diverse experiences and expertise. Republicans boast a slate of heavy hitters: A former state representative, a land-use attorney, a small business owner and an accountant. The Democrats are highly engaged members of the community who say they’ll have the most time to dedicate to serving the township: a retiree, a self-employed painting business owner, a communications expert, and a homemaker.

The differences between the two parties on the growth issue are subtle. Democratic candidate Stella Sexton said the commissioners should work to redevelop underutilized space along the township’s border with Lancaster city and near public transportation. The goal, she said, is fostering higher density housing “where it makes sense to do so.”

“We have to think about not only how far out of the way it is from existing roads and so forth, but also think about whether it’s OK to slap high density housing right in the middle of a farming community,” she said. “My opinion is that that’s not the place for high-density housing, because you’re going to create a whole lot of traffic right in the middle of an agricultural community.”

Republicans say they want to utilize their knowledge of land-use law and federal and state programs to reconfigure local zoning rules in creative ways. For example, Morgan Brubaker and GOP candidate John Bear have been discussing whether they could offer residents a tax break if they improved the homes they already own to reduce demand for bigger, new homes built in agricultural areas.

“We have to open the top of the toolbox, take a pause, and say, ‘How else can we get at this thing?’” Morgan Brubaker said. “We’re really geared up as a group to look from a comprehensive planning standpoint to see what we can do here in an innovative and a little bit different way.”

Oregon trail

The Oregon Village project approved in 2019 provided a campaign issue that helped Democrats win a majority on the township board.

“We’ve seen how something like Oregon Village creates another spoke in the wheel; an entire highway or roadway will become a commercial strip,” said Mary Haverstick, the spokesperson for county farmland preservation advocacy organization Respect Farmland. “These things have tentacles… We all know that it doesn’t take a sprawl engineer; every Lancaster County citizen already knows this because it’s been happening for the last 10, 20 years.”

For the Oregon Village development, farmers sounded the alarm that its conversion of farmland into 554 housing units could disrupt their ability to farm their own lands.

Wenrich, who is Mennonite, said he still feels betrayed by the Republican commissioners who approved it, including Republican candidate Donna DiMeo and Morgan Brubaker, who worked on the project as the township solicitor.

The Republican candidates, however, have tried to distance themselves from the decision by noting that not all of them were serving on the board at the time.

“I’m a new person here, I wasn’t part of any of those regimes. We’re a different group of candidates, people proven that they can get things done,” Bear said, noting his reputation in Harrisburg for creative, bipartisan solutions.

But Wenrich said he’s concerned about Bear’s connection to developers. Bear is a member of the Pennsylvania Builders Association at the state and county levels. His terms on these boards are set to expire at the end of this year, he said, and he got involved with the groups during his time in state government to get to know small business owners.

Wenrich and Haverstick also said they’re concerned about the political action committee Bear runs, Building a Stronger Pennsylvania. The PAC has received contributions from many industries, including several contributions over the years from developers. Bear told LNP|LancasterOnline he’d recuse himself from “anything that could be perceived as conflict.”

“It’s never been an issue,” he said, noting his time as an elected member of Lititz Borough council. “This isn’t my first role. Township versus borough, it’s still the same.”

Bear’s PAC also got support from state Sen. Ryan Aument, whose district includes most of Manheim Township. Aument gave $49,000 to the GOP slate’s campaign in October, according to a recent campaign filing. Aument gave an additional $15,000 to the Building a Stronger Pennsylvania PAC, which then contributed that same amount to the Manheim Township area Republicans committee that is also supporting the candidates’ campaign.

For and against

The Democrats and Republicans running for the township’s board of commissioners say reworking the 2010 development plan is key to answering voters’ concerns about growth.

But voters themselves are sending plenty of mixed signals.

On one hand, some are quick to point out that new developments have caused problems for nearby homeowners. Wynnewood Drive in Northbrook Hills is near the under-construction Stoner Farm development that will eventually include 106 single family homes and 18 duplex homes. Since the developer started construction, one woman on the street who declined to give her name said her front yard often becomes a small pond for nearby ducks to swim in after a heavy rain, and she’s spent $20,000 in the last four years to address flooding issues in her basement.

“There’s no place for water to go,” she said.

“It’s gotten a bit too much,” said Dustin Schlenbaker, 43, who owns a home in Northbrook Hills. “They’re developing every square inch, and the schools are already at their max.”

For others, like Liz Van Pelt, 33, the symptoms of development like traffic congestion are manageable if it means she gets to keep her way of life: living close to a number of retail options and a quick drive from Lancaster city’s restaurant and cultural offerings, all while getting to live in a single-family home with a big yard.

“We live close to a city, so it's realistic to expect more traffic as it grows,” Van Pelt said. Plus, her young children love construction, she said.

And despite all the talk of development as the key issue in the election, the commissioner candidates seem to understand there are other issues driving voter interest. A new flyer produced by the Democratic slate blasts the previous GOP-run board for wasting taxpayer dollars on providing police coverage for neighboring Lancaster Township.

“Before I was a commissioner, I was here for 34 years. I’m a taxpayer, and as a taxpayer I’m furious, fuming that this was not looked at,” O’Brien said. “Why did it take six years into the contract for someone to figure this out?”

The Republican slate, meanwhile, casts the Democrats as inconsistent and dysfunctional. A recent flyer bashes the Democrats for politicizing municipal government by firing the former township manager and overseeing a “record” number of employee resignations in the year since.

“There’s been a lot of disruption,” Bear said. “One goal is to restore township employee morale, and provide a steady hand in leadership and governance.”

Even those partisan messages may not generate interest from some township voters. Van Pelt said she’s unsure if she’ll vote in the upcoming election. If she does, it’s the Manheim Township school board race that will pull her to the polls, she said, since she has kids in the school district.