Manheim Township paid nearly $80,000 to part ways with its former manager, township documents obtained through a public records request show.

Sean Molchany, who became township manager in 2014 but left the job last October as a result of Democrats taking control of the board of commissioners in the 2019 election.

After taking office in 2020, the new leaders of the township decided to seek a new manager to “help pursue the board’s legislative and policy agenda,” Commissioner Sam Mecum said at the time when he was president of the board.

A separation agreement between Molchany and the Township shows the township agreed to pay a total of $77,668.20 for unused sick and vacation days, as well as severance pay equal to half of his yearly $120,200 salary.

The township also agreed to provide health insurance for Molchany for up to six months or until he found other employment

In return, Molchany agreed not to publicly make any disparaging remarks about the municipality or commissioners, and not to disclose any information on personnel matters, internal deliberations or township operations.

In March the board of commissioners voted to hire James Drumm to replace Molchany.

“Jim brings a wealth of knowledge and 25 years of municipal management experience to this position,” Tom O’Brien, president of the board of commissioners, said at the time. “We look forward to his fresh ideas and his interest in working with both our municipal staff and in our community.”

Drumm has worked in municipal management for various municipalities in Florida and Georgia since the late 1980s.

Drumm was hired at a yearly salary of $135,000.

Molchany, meanwhile, is currently the assistant manager of Akron Borough. In total, Molchany worked for Manheim Township for 26 years.