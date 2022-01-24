Manheim Township’s board of commissioners tonight is expected to formalize the termination of township manager James Drumm and to approve an employment contract with his replacement, former fire chief Rick Kane.

The move to replace the township’s top administrator comes as one of the first acts of the newly elected Republican board majority. Drumm will depart less than a year after he was hired by the previous Democrat-controlled board.

Donna DiMeo, the board's president, said in a text that Drumm's removal is a "mutual separation."

This is the latest move by the new slate of GOP commissioners to reverse changes made by the former Democrat-controlled board elected in 2019. At its first meeting on Jan. 10, the GOP board voted to abolish a police advisory commission created in 2020 by the previous board.

Drumm was hired as township manager in March 2021 following a regional search. He was hired at an annual salary of $135,000. At the time of his hiring, the Democratic board noted Drumm’s 25 years of experience in municipal government, including his time as a municipal manager in Georgia and Florida.

Prior to Drumm’s hiring, the township manager position was held by Sean Molchany starting in 2014. He worked for the township for 26 years before his firing in 2020, after the then-newly Democratic board wanted a new manager who would “help pursue the board’s legislative and policy agenda,” former commissioner Sam Mecum said at the time.

Molchany received nearly $80,000 in unused sick days and an additional $60,100 – half of his annual salary, which was $120,200. He was hired in Akron Borough as the assistant borough manager in February 2021, where he remains employed.

During the 2021 municipal election campaign, the GOP slate of candidates criticized their Democratic opponents’ firing of Molchany for political gain.

Drumm is expected to be replaced by Kane, the township’s former fire chief, according to Monday's agenda.

Kane announced his resignation from the township in September 2021, and officially left the position this month. At the time of his resignation, he told the board he was pursuing a new job in the private sector.

Kane led Manheim Township Fire and Rescue since 2007. Over that time, Kane was credited with transitioning the township’s three fire stations into one department, adding several full-time firefighters, creating a Fire Marshal's office with a safety inspection program for commercial businesses, serving as the township’s emergency management coordinator during the COVID-19 pandemic, and more.