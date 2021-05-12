A Manheim resident involved in local government is challenging two-term Mayor Scot Funk in the borough’s Republican primary.

It is the only contested mayoral race this spring among the county’s 18 boroughs.

Catherine Prozzillo, 29, has been living in Manheim for seven years. During that time, she has frequented borough council meetings and offered public comments about preserving the borough’s green spaces.

In 2018, she presented a petition and estimates for the borough to build a dog park. The park wasn’t ultimately built, but she gathered signatures from more than 120 borough residents in the effort, she said.

“It feels like there’s a stale energy and I’m wondering if it’s chalked up to complacency,” said Prozzillo a National Guard veteran. “I want to inject my own energy into this community. I am younger, I’d have more of a determination to get things done.”

Funk, 54, has been mayor since 2013 and is self-employed. He said he has spent much of his time focused on improving the borough’s police department.

The force has grown from eight officers to 17 due to the addition of Rapho Township to its patrol area several years ago, and the department is housed in a new police station that opened in 2016.

The borough also has purchased and installed body cameras and dash cameras for all of its officers and vehicles to increase transparency, Funk said.

In response to Prozzillo’s assertion that the town has a stagnating energy, Funk said it’s the opposite, with a number of popular businesses opening on North Main Street in the borough in the last few years, such as the Mill 72 Bake Shop & Café, the makers market Prussian Street Arcade and ARTifice Ales & Mead, the town’s first brew pub.

“There’s a really good vibe right now as far as the town goes with its businesses,” he added.

One of the biggest issues the borough will need to deal with during the next four years is whether the it should invest several million dollars in the community pool or close it down, Funk said.

The pool has had declining membership in recent years, with only about 13% of borough residents using it. That translates to annual losses of $100,000 to $125,000 for the borough.

“I’d hate to lose it, but it’s a tough one,” Funk added. “It goes with the saying, ‘throwing good money after bad.’ It’s just a tough call.”

The biggest issue Prozzillo heard from residents is the growing number of rental properties in the area, though she said she is unsure what power a mayor has to quell that other than talking with the borough’s zoning officer about what can be done to encourage more home ownership.

Prozzillo has been appointed to the town’s Shade Tree Commission and volunteers on its Veterans Memorial committee. She said she has a three-pronged approach to her mayoral goals: to encourage economic development, preserve the borough’s history and green spaces and help its residents.

In the long term — if elected — Prozzillo wants to work with state Rep. Mindy Fee to advocate for changing Pennsylvania’s closed primaries, in which voters can only vote for candidates in their own party. Prozzillo said she changed her party registration from independent to Republican to run in the primary election and challenge Funk.

Funk said he he’s proud of the growth in the community during his tenure as mayor “and I want to continue as long as I still have the passion.”