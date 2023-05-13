The only Republican candidate for Lancaster County judge who is running without the support of the local GOP raised nearly $81,000 in the run-up to Tuesday’s primary, more than all three of her party-endorsed opponents combined.

But the party committee, which supports and coordinates the campaigns of its endorsed candidates, benefited from $56,000 in contributions from the three GOP-backed judicial candidates over the past four months, new campaign finance records show.

Still, Court of Common Pleas Judge Karen Maisano’s success in raising money is notable. She brought in $80,757 in 57 contributions from individuals since Jan. 1, including a $30,000 check from her parents, records show.

“Our fundraising shows that this campaign has fostered a lot of support from a lot of different people,” said Ann Womble, the manager and fundraising director for Maisano’s campaign. “Part of our message has been that judgeships should be nonpartisan.”

Maisano, who was appointed to the bench last summer to fill a vacancy, also loaned $10,000 to her campaign.

Asked about the $30,000 contribution to Maisano from her parents, Womble said: “They put that much money into the campaign because they believe in their daughter.”

The three Republican-endorsed candidates — Todd Brown, Shawn McLaughlin and Christina Parsons — raised a combined $61,445 since Jan. 1.

Of those three, Parsons had the most success, bringing in $37,310 from two dozen individual contributions and seven political committees. She gave $5,000 to her campaign. Parsons, the wife of county Commissioner Josh Parsons, also got $5,000 from her husband’s campaign committee.

Her largest contribution, $11,000, came from Craig and Mary Davis of Dillsburg, her parents.

Other big checks to Parsons include $3,000 from building contractor Todd Witmer, $3,000 from Benecon CEO Matthew Kirk, and $1,000 from the law firm of Cody & Pfursich.

Brown’s campaign raised $18,630 over the first four months of the year from nine political committees and 39 individual contributions of more than $50. He raised $855 from people giving $50 or less. He also gave $1,000 to his campaign.

McLaughlin raised only $5,505 since Jan. 1, mostly from political committees. He got five individual contributions of more than $50 each totaling $2,200. He also raised $780 from people giving $50 or less.

Brown, McLaughlin and Parsons all received $1,000 donations from a political committee affiliated with U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker.

Maisano’s major contributions include $4,000 from James Reeder, an assistant district attorney, and $10,000 from Thomas Ponessa, CEO of a behavior health care company that serves much of south-central Pennsylvania.

Maisano also reported a $5,000 donation from Lyndee Krivanek, her aunt and a horse and dog breeder from Virginia, and $1,000 from George Weaver III, a financial consultant who also serves as her campaign treasurer.

As the county Republican committee has taken pains to point out, Maisano’s donors include a number of Democrats, including former Manheim Township Commissioner Sam Mecum, attorney Hobie Crystle, who ran for district attorney in 2019, and others.

Maisano reported nearly $50,000 cash on hand, but she also listed $25,000 in debt to a Camp Hill-based consulting firm, RGB Politics, as well as the $10,000 debt to herself. RGB Politics is run by veteran Republican strategist Bob Branstetter.

The four candidates spent a combined $68,766 running for judge as of the beginning of May, the records show. Republican voters will nominate three candidates in the primary. Maisano has cross-filed and will also appear on the Democratic Party ballot unchallenged for that party’s nomination.

Clerk of Courts

The only contested row office in the Republican primary is the clerk of courts position, a largely administrative job that processes the paperwork for the county’s criminal courts.

Incumbent Mary Anater, who won the job just 18 months ago in a special election, is being outraised three-to-one by her challenger, Nicky Woods. The Republican Committee of Lancaster County didn’t make an endorsement in the race.

Woods, a small-business operator and former police officer from Elizabethtown, raised $22,500 in the first four months of the year. Her contributors include an A-list of leading Lancaster County Republicans, including $1,250 each from the two county commissioners, Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons, $1,000 from state Rep. Tom Jones, $1,500 from a political committee run by U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, and $1,000 from county solicitor Jackie Pfursich, who stepped down from the clerk job two years ago when she was appointed to her current position

Woods also got $500 from state Rep. Dave Zimmerman and $250 each from Sheriff Chris Leppler and Recorder of Deeds Ann Hess.

But Woods’ biggest donation — $8,000 — came from Reuben Glick Stoltzfus, the owner of AAA Buggy Rides in Ronks. When asked why he was so invested in the Woods campaign, Stoltzfus said that he would like to keep those things “private.”

“Just looking to support Lancaster County conservatives, that's all I'll say,” he said.

Anater, meanwhile, raised just $7,500, including $2,000 from a political committee run by state Sen. Scott Marin and another $2,000 from Building a Stronger PA, a political committee tied to state Sen. Ryan Aument and state Rep. Bryan Cutler, both Republicans.

Woods had about $6,000 cash on hand as of May 1, compared to Anater’s $4,600.

Sarah Nicell covers campaign finance for LNP | LancasterOnline. Her work is funded by the Lancaster County Local Journalism Fund. For more information, or to make a contribution, please visit lanc.news/supportlocaljournalism.