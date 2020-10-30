Pennsylvania’s top election official is urging counties to begin counting millions of mail-in votes on Election Day after several election boards announced plans to delay the start of their canvassing until the morning after the election.

At least seven counties plan to hold off on counting mail-in ballots until Nov. 4, a day after state law allows the process to begin, according to data compiled by political analyst Ben Forstate. In some cases, local officials say they won’t have the manpower to open tens of thousands of envelopes and check voters signatures while simultaneously staffing polling places for in-person voting.

Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said she wants every county to begin canvassing— opening and reviewing mail-in ballots— on the morning of Election Day.

That’s the plan in Lancaster County, where county workers and volunteers will assemble at 7 a.m. in a ballroom at the convention center to begin the laborious process of preparing and counting every ballot that arrives by the weekend, said Randall Wenger, chief clerk of the Board of Elections. On Wednesday, they’ll count the ballots that arrive Monday and Tuesday, he said.