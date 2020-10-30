Pennsylvania’s top election official is urging counties to begin counting millions of mail-in votes on Election Day after several election boards announced plans to delay the start of their canvassing until the morning after the election.
At least seven counties plan to hold off on counting mail-in ballots until Nov. 4, a day after state law allows the process to begin, according to data compiled by political analyst Ben Forstate. In some cases, local officials say they won’t have the manpower to open tens of thousands of envelopes and check voters signatures while simultaneously staffing polling places for in-person voting.
Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said she wants every county to begin canvassing— opening and reviewing mail-in ballots— on the morning of Election Day.
That’s the plan in Lancaster County, where county workers and volunteers will assemble at 7 a.m. in a ballroom at the convention center to begin the laborious process of preparing and counting every ballot that arrives by the weekend, said Randall Wenger, chief clerk of the Board of Elections. On Wednesday, they’ll count the ballots that arrive Monday and Tuesday, he said.
As of Thursday afternoon, the county reported that 76,582 mail-in ballots have been received of the 108,925 sent out.
Monroe County plans to split the difference, preparing ballots for counting on Nov. 3, then beginning to count them on Nov. 4. It’s a schedule dictated by manpower, County Commissioner John Christy said.
“You have staff still dealing with all the issues that come up on Election Day,” Christy said. “I’d like to clone them, but there’s only so much people can do.”
Election officials have for months said the winner of Pennsylvania’s crucial 20 electoral votes won’t be known on Election Night. But the decisions by some counties to postpone the mail-in count has fed fears the delay could give Republicans— in particular, President Donald Trump’s campaign — time to undermine the election results or use the courts to stop vote counting altogether.
Trump has leveled baseless attacks on mail-in voting and demanded that the election be called on Election Night, when millions of Pennsylvanians’ votes will likely remain uncounted.
Republicans, meanwhile, have filed lawsuits to limit ballot access and reduce the number of votes that can be counted. One before the U.S. Supreme Court could invalidate every vote that arrives during a three-day post-election window created by the state Supreme Court.
Watchdog groups
“We know we’re not going to have Election Night results. We know that is not the way it’s going to be in Pennsylvania,” said Suzanne Almeida, interim executive director of Common Cause Pennsylvania, one of 18 nonpartisan groups around the state that banded together to form the Election Protection Coalition, an effort to ensure access to the polls.
In part because of that days-long timeframe, members of the coalition were sanguine about the decision by some counties to begin canvassing a day late.
“That’s not necessarily a problem,” said Ray Murphy, state coordinator for Keystone Votes, a voting reform advocacy group that’s part of the coalition. “What matters is that counties count the votes transparently and as quickly as they can.”
To that end, the Election Protection Coalition plans to have lawyers in key counties, as well as volunteers spread throughout the state on Election Day to help ensure voters have access to the polls without intimidation.
The coalition’s Lancaster operations will be led by the social services organization CASA.
“Because these are our members, and because they are from the community, they look just like the voters who are voting in those precincts,” said Elizabeth Alex, CASA’s chief of organizing and leadership. “In a Latino neighborhood, you’re going to have Latino people at that poll that can help people feel comfortable. ... This is the community taking care of each other in a space and in a time when a lot of people don’t feel comfortable.”
That unease has been fueled by reports that right wing militias and rogue Trump supporters, egged on by the president, could take it upon themselves to monitor polls, perhaps while armed. Coalition members said they’ve trained volunteers in de-escalation tactics if they have to confront people who are intimidating voters.
“Folks should not have to walk through ... a National Guard, a police presence or some self-styled militia in order to access their ballot,” said Erin Kramer, executive director of coalition member One Pennsylvania. “It is not normal. It is not OK. The fact that folks are even thinking about this is a signal of where we are in our democracy.”