HARRISBURG — Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis paid back most of his December salary after resigning from the state House on Wednesday.

Davis paid the House of Representatives $4,254, an amount reflecting the prorated share of his monthly salary, according to a spokesman for Democrat Josh Shapiro's gubernatorial campaign.

Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s campaign provided the information following an inquiry by The Caucus, which is owned by LNP Media Group.

Davis was elected Nov.8 to be lieutenant governor under Shapiro. They will be sworn in Jan. 17.

Davis' new salary as a House member, following an automatic cost-of-living raise, was to be $5,594 per month starting Dec. 1. That was his net pay based on the new $103,000 gross salary for rank-and-file lawmakers.

The new salary for lieutenant governor will be almost $192,000. Shapiro's salary as governor will be $230,000.

For the first week of December, Davis continued his work as a legislator representing the McKeesport area overseeing three district offices, the Shapiro campaign said. The 2021-2022 session ended Nov. 30th. He kept the portion of his salary for the first week of December, the campaign said.

Rep. Summer Lee, a Pittsburgh Democrat who was elected to Congress last month, resigned from the state House the same day as Davis. Her office could not be reached.

A spokeswoman for state House Democratic leadership, at the request of this reporter, was looking into whether Lee is repaying the balance of her legislator's salary for December. Members of Congress are paid $174,000 annually.