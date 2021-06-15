Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler said Tuesday he returned $38,500 in campaign contributions from political action committees associated with the skill games industry.

Cutler’s decision follows the lead of Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman and Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, who both returned campaign contributions from the skill games industry last week (as first reported by the York Daily Record).

The moves come as the legislature appears to be ready to regulate or ban skill games, which have popped up in bars, fraternal organizations and gas stations across the state thanks to a questionable loophole in state law that proponents say exempt the machines from rules governing traditional slot machines.

In Cutler’s case, he returned contributions from Operators for Skill PAC, which lobbies on behalf of skill game operators and manufacturers. He was the top recipient of donations from the PAC before returning the donations. He also said that, as a rule, he returns contributions from groups representing the traditional casino industry.

When the Legislature voted in 2017 to allow video-gaming terminals to be installed in select truck stops starting in 2019, Cutler and other Lancaster lawmakers successfully added a provision giving local municipalities the power to opt-out of having the gambling machines in their jurisdictions.

Games of skill — often operated under the “Pennsylvania Skill” name — are unregulated slot machine lookalikes that are distinctly different from video gaming terminals (known as VGTs), which are games of chance that were legalized in the state in 2019.

A 2014 Beaver County court ruling found that skill games require a level of skill that is not currently covered by the state’s gaming laws. Pennsylvania State Police and Pace-O-Matic are still involved in two Commonwealth Court cases filed in 2018 that will likely decide whether the machines are legal — though the court urged the Legislature to take action.

Pennsylvania State Police said during a House hearing Monday they believe there are more than 40,000 skill machines installed around the state — a steep increase since 2019, when officials estimated there were only 10,000 machines statewide.

Cutler believes the skill machines should be regulated at an equal or greater level than traditional gambling devices — if they’re even legal, his spokesperson Mike Straub said.

“[Cutler] has major concerns with the skill games because they’re in nontraditional gaming venues, so he’s been very open about the concerns,” Straub added.

Because these skill games are unregulated, they are not required to pay the hefty 54% tax that gambling establishments and VGTs pay.

Other local recipients

As calls to regulate these so-called games of skill have grown, so has Skill PAC’s political contributions. The PAC sent more than $640,000 to Pennsylvania lawmakers last year — a $200,000 increase over the previous year, according to campaign finance records.

Four other Lancaster County lawmakers reported contributions from the skill games PAC: Sen. Scott Martin, R-Martic Township, received $4,000 in 2020 and $500 in 2019; Rep. Mike Sturla, D-Lancaster city, received $1,500 in 2020 and $500 in 2019; Sen. Ryan Aument, R-Mount Joy, received $1,000 in 2019; and Rep. Brett Miller, R-East Hempfield, received $500 in 2019.

Aument said he was unaware he received a contribution from the PAC. Once he confirms it with his campaign treasurer, he said he plans to return it.

Martin and Miller did not immediately respond to inquiries about whether they plan to return the contributions.

Sturla said he will not return the contributions and noted he has long been a proponent of regulating the machines, “which gets blocked by legislators that are beholden to the casino industry.”

“The fact that the industry is unregulated is the fault of the legislature, not the industry or the establishments that host the machines,” he added.