Late Saturday morning, the majority of the major news outlets -- including CNN, The Associated Press, and MSNBC -- made the official call on the 2020 Presidential Election, naming former Vice President Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States.

Biden's victory came three days after the Nov. 3 Election Day, as mail-in ballots continued to be counted in key states like Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Georgia. Biden crossed the 270 Electoral Votes threshold with his victory in Pennsylvania.

With the victory confirmed for Biden, Pa. state legislatures have shared their thoughts on the results.

Here are their reactions.

U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA)

U.S. Senator Bob Casey released the following statement congratulating President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris:

“I congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory in this campaign. It’s now time to unite and heal our Nation so we can build back better. Coming together as one Nation, we can defeat the virus, rebuild our economy for workers and families and provide a brighter future for our children.”

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker

On Saturday, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker released the following statement before the election was officially called in favor of Biden.

“Regardless of party, all Americans must accept the results of the election once they are certified, including President Trump and former Vice President Biden," Smucker said. “As a society that respects law and order, allegations of misconduct and fraud are to be vigorously investigated."

Smucker’s staff did not respond to requests for an interview with Smucker on Friday and Saturday.

Pa. State Treasurer Joe Torsella

Pa. State Treasurer posted the following Tweet following President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris' victory.

More reactions from local state representatives will be added throughout the day.