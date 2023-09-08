Rep. Ismail Smith-Wade-El, a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Democratic Policy Committee, talks with local leaders during a meeting on the Greiner campus at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology Friday, Sep. 8, 2023. In the background are Rep. Paul Takac, second from left, and Rep. Manuel Guzman.
Representatives of three local workforce and community development organizations testified in Lancaster on Friday before a panel of Democratic House members about the challenges they face in trying to provide services to low-income communities.
Speaking to members of the House Democratic Policy Committee at a hearing at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, the speakers said the state government can help by providing more funding to organizations like theirs, often collectively called Community Development and Financial Institutions.
Jonathan Encarnacion, board member at Community First Fund, said communities of color often lack easy access to loans from banks; to offset that imbalance, CDFIs deserve more state funding, he said, asserting that every dollar invested in the program has a “multiplier effect” on the amount of tax revenue generated for the state.
“We’re not asking for handouts,” Encarnacion said. “We’re asking for an investment.”
Jaime Arroyo is the CEO of Assets, which provides loans ranging from $1,000 to $50,000 to small businesses and entrepreneurs. He said he agreed that CDFIs deserve more state funding to help meet community needs, unlike traditional banks that turn away too many people.
“We have to start thinking differently, and CDFIs can lead the way in that,” Arroyo said.
Marlyn Barbosa, chief workforce development officer at the Spanish American Civic Association, said the bilingual education division of her organization, Tec Centro, has a waitlist of over 1,400 people waiting for their service.
“One of the issues that … we all face is the lack of instructors, professionals that can train our students,” she said.
One of SACA’s more popular programs, according to Barbosa, helps people become certified nursing assistants. She said if lawmakers could change the requirements of who can train people to become nursing assistants, it could help her organization educate more students.
Although CDFIs are primarily funded by federal dollars, states do have the ability to provide additional funding, said state Rep. Ismail Smith-Wade-El, a Democrat from Lancaster. He said he is unaware of any CDFI organizations that currently receive money from the state government.
“I think you can see, colleagues, this tiny city in the heart of south-central Pennsylvania, that there is a network and an ecosystem here that is powerful in building business opportunities, housing opportunities and educational opportunities for all folks,” said Smith-Wade-El, addressing other lawmakers in his closing remarks of the policy hearing.
Rep. Ismail Smith-Wade-El, third from left, speaks to Jose Lopez, CEO of Spanish American Civic Association, left, and Marlyn Barbosa, chief workforce development officer at SACA, during a meeting on the Greiner campus at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology Friday, Sep. 8, 2023. Rep. Ryan Bizzarro, second from left, is the chairman of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Democratic Policy Committee that was holding the meeting with local leaders Friday.
In April, several Republican lawmakers, including state Rep. Bryan Cutler, of Drumore Township, spoke at a press event in Harrisburg in support of the CDFI program, responding to a request that the Legislature provide $120 million to support loans and grants to qualified small businesses.
On Friday, a spokesperson said Cutler was unavailable to provide an updated comment.
Smith-Wade-El said he hopes the political parties can overcome their differences when the House returns to session Sept. 26 and agree to provide funds for CDFIs.
“The folks wake up every day in our communities and they say, ‘I’m going to help somebody start a business, I’m going to help somebody pay for college, I’m going to help somebody buy a house,’” Smith-Wade-El said. “That is every bit as worthy work as anything that we do in the Capitol, and we need to see that.”