The leader of the local chapter of the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia group, won a seat on the Republican Committee of Lancaster County in Tuesday's election.

Scott Nagle, of Marietta, narrowly won the Republican committeeman race in Marietta Borough's first district.

Nagle was the Lancaster County chapter leader for the Pennsylvania Oath Keepers as recently as January of this year. LNP|LancasterOnline reached out to him at that time for a story on a pre-January 6, 2021, Oath Keeper meeting in Quarryville, after which Nagle's name was removed from the website.

A committee member works with the local and countywide GOP to recruit and vet candidates for public office including school boards, municipal boards, state legislature and congress.

The Oath Keepers are a right-wing group founded in 2009 by Stewart Rhodes, a U.S. Army veteran from Montana. The name stems from the oath all U.S. armed service members take to defend the U.S. Constitution from “all enemies, foreign and domestic,” according to the nonprofit Center for Strategic and International Studies.

A group of Oath Keepers has been charged with seditious conspiracy for allegedly attempting to overturn he results of the 2020 presidential election during a riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021.

The Pennsylvania Oath Keepers split from the national group in 2015, but its members also advocated for armed resistance to the 2020 election results in a January 3, 2021, post on Gab, a social media site similar to Twitter which has gained popularity with conservatives.

Nagle was not in attendance at the Quarryville meeting, according to those who were, and there is no indication he was at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Nagle became a member of the Oath Keepers as far back as 2013, according to a membership list obtained in 2021 by Distributed Denial of Secrets — a nonprofit that describes itself as a transparency collective and has published a variety of leaked or hacked material it believes is too important to remain secret.

That list, provided to LNP|LancasterOnline not long after it was released, showed Nagle became an annual donor in November 2013 using a "Sen72@mail.com" email address. On the Pennsylvania Oath Keeper's Website, Nagle's contact was listed at "Sen72@protonmail.com," which is the same email address used on Nagle's candidacy petition filed with the Lancaster County Board of Elections.

Nagle has also been photographed at a variety of Oath Keeper's events over the years.

It is unclear if he is still with the group. Nagle did not return a call seeking comment Wednesday.

Tom Jones, winner of the 98th Pennsylvania House district Republican Primary and chair of the Donegal Area Republican Committee that Nagle will now sit on, did not return a call seeking comment. Kirk Radanovic, chair of the county GOP committee, also did not return requests for comment.