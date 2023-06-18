Lancaster County is in a housing crisis.

Local housing advocates say many people can’t find an affordable place to live in the area, while others have been evicted from their homes because they can’t pay their rent.

The most pressing need is new housing units, but local lawmakers say it is unlikely the new state budget will provide much help, even if the Democrats’ push to provide extra funding for housing services is successful.

For example, the county’s two Democratic House members think a $200 million proposed increase for the Whole Home Repairs program is a good way to improve existing housing stock, but it doesn’t address the need for new construction.

To get more money flowing into building new units, House Democrats are looking to expand the amount that can be collected by the PA Housing and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund, often referred to by its acronym, PHARE.

That program is currently funded by a portion of the state real estate transfer tax, capped at $60 million annually. The Housing & Community Development Committee in the House unanimously passed a bipartisan bill June 13 to raise the PHARE cap to $100 million over several years.

Still, the added funding for repairs and new construction is “not even remotely close to enough,” according to state Rep. Mike Sturla, who chairs the House’s housing committee.

“You can throw up your hands and say, ‘Well, gosh, we can’t possibly put enough money into this,’ and my sense is, hey, it’s not going away. The houses aren’t going to build themselves,” he said.

The Lancaster County Economic Development Company found in its 2022 county analysis there is a “not sufficient” amount of housing in the county for two reasons: new homes are not being built fast enough to outpace aging ones, and the new homes that are going up are not matching the needs for denser living in the county.

A “holistic approach” is needed by the state government because one solution won’t solve the problem, said Justin Eby, executive director of Lancaster Housing and Redevelopment Authority. He recommends the state increase funding to grant-providing programs, such as PHARE, to complement federal dollars.

State Rep. Izzy Smith-Wade-El, of Lancaster city, who worked for the Housing and Redevelopment Authority prior to his 2022 election to the Legislature, has introduced a number of bills in his first year seeking to address the housing crisis. One of his proposals would require the state to conduct a study of the relationship between poor housing quality and health of residents. It passed the House housing committee, which he sits on, in a party-line vote, 12-9, on June 13. It now goes before the whole House.

He’s also asking to boost funding for the Pennsylvania Housing and Finance Agency and the Housing Options Grant Program, though these are not included in the House Democrats’ proposed budget.

“What we need is more tools in the fight against homelessness and housing insecurity, not less,” Smith-Wade-El said. “Every community in the commonwealth, every county, every municipality needs to get their hands on deck in terms of making sure that all our neighbors have a place that they can call home.”

Assess what’s working first

Before any new housing programs can be added, Republican state Rep. Tom Jones of East Donegal, who also sits on the housing committee, thinks the current ones need to be assessed by state officials.

“There are so many housing programs, and it’s hard to have a comprehensive picture of what all there is available,” Jones said. “Having an overall picture of all the programs, and taking account of what is working and what isn’t, will make sure that we are using taxpayer dollars responsibly in programs that are working and doing the most good in the housing market.”

Jones thinks Republicans are likely to support the proposed increase in PHARE funds, but he isn’t sure about the funding for Whole Home Repair because not all of last year’s funding has been used yet.

“There are questions about how the implementation of the program will look. So for me, until that first round of funding is spent down and we can take assessment of how the program has worked and any necessary adjustments that may need to be made, I think that we should hold off on increasing the funding,” he said.

A local expert said the situation is too serious to wait.

“There’s a dire need across all income levels for additional housing supply in the county,” said Dana Hanchin, chief executive of HDC MidAtlantic. HDC is an affordable housing development organization that maintains roughly 1,200 units in Lancaster County.

Hanchin wants the state to require that comprehensive housing plans be written by each municipality and to simplify the zoning process to speed up applications.

“You need land that is buildable and you need resources,” Hanchin said. “And … you need the community’s support. That includes the political will and the support of the neighborhood.”

