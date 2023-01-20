Lancaster County organizations are sending buses to Washington, D.C., for today’s March for Life event.

This is the 50th march, the largest pro-life event in the world, according to its website, commemorating the 1973 Roe v. Wade case that made abortion legal, and the first since the Supreme Court overturned the case last June.

March for Life attracts thousands of participants celebrating pro-life efforts to make abortion illegal by educating and mobilizing the general public and political and social leaders.

The Republican Committee of Lancaster County has scheduled a bus — sponsored by Congressman Lloyd Smucker, state Sens. Ryan Aument and Scott Martin and state Rep. Brett Miller — at 7 a.m. to return by 10 p.m. Reservations are required.

Catholics Defending Life of Lancaster also is sponsoring and sending a bus from Saint Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, after a 7 a.m. Mass. Reservations are required.