On Saturday, the United States Senate voted to acquit former President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the Captiol insurrection on January 6.

After the verdict was given, we asked our readers to share their thoughts on the vote.

Here's what LNP | LancasterOnline readers had to say on the acquittal of Donald Trump.

Amy Frey – Lititz

"It’s a slippery slope, opening doors for very bad behavior at any level of political office, with no fear of consequences. It sets an extremely bad precedent that I’m afraid we will never recover from as a nation. While I’m disappointed, I am not at all surprised by the outcome. It’s time to move on and live with the consequences of this."

Teresa Bair – Leola

"The former President was definitely guilty of the charges. 43 Republicans chose one unethical man over our Country."

Lynn Jarvis – Lancaster

"It was a witch hunt because they hated President Trump! I'm glad it he was acquitted."

Kelly Clark – Lancaster

"I think 43 Republicans should be ashamed of themselves. Donald Trump was more than proven guilty of inciting insurrection. He cheered the violence and he delayed calling in help for our Congress. Republicans who voted for his acquittal should go down in history as the traitors they are."

Virginia Rankin – Lancaster

"Think he should have been impeached but I knew the republicans would not do it."

John Kenderdin – Lititz

"It was a sham and never should have happened! He was impeached out of spite."

Joan Heckel – Lancaster

"Very happy. It should have never happened. They falsified evidence and knew he was innocent."

Marie Sipler – Reamstown

"The impeachment trial was a complete waste of time and money. President Trump was sure to prevail with an acquittal."

Donna Plantholt – Akron

"I'm disappointed but not surprised. It's disappointing knowing this lunatic is free to run again in 2024."

Anna Thomas – East Petersburg

"I love this country and hoped that Donald Trump and his corruption would be punished but, alas, no justice was done today. It is a sad day for this country. Even McConnell is saying this right now."

Pamela Weise – Lancaster

"Impeachment trial was a waste of time and money. Move on to real issues!"

Lynn Byerly – Ephrata

"The GOP has let us down again. They refused to protect us from an incompetent, power hungry, immoral monster. This is who they are but it is not who we are."

Regina Guaraldi – Intercourse

"I am both saddened and disgusted. The evidence presented by the managers was undeniable; the defense was pathetic. And the senators who voted to acquit are in violation of their oaths."

Donna Hlavacek – Manheim

"The outcome of the political operation of this impeachment process was never in real doubt. I applaud those Republicans with the moral courage to vote guilty to the charge of incitement to insurrection. The facts were plain before actions perpetrated in plain site. A majority of the Senate votes to convict. That majority was not sufficient to deliver a conviction by the Senate, but history will record the facts. Donald Trump was without any doubt guilty of incitement of this act of insurrection."