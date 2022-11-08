A steady stream of voters passed through polling places across Lancaster County on Tuesday to cast their ballots in the 2022 midterm elections.

Voters are deciding who will be Pennsylvania's next governor, along with picking candidates for the state Legislature, the U.S. Senate and Congress.

Few issues were reported, though at St. Peter's Lutheran Church on Delp Road in Manheim Township, a volunteer said that the judge of elections there had been requiring photo ID when polls opened, creating a long line and leading to some voters leaving in frustration. After about an hour, a bipartisan volunteer effort to reach the county board of elections to remedy the situation got the requirement was dropped, said Sharon Robertson, 67.

(Voters in Pennsylvania are only required to show ID the first time they vote as their polling place.)

Christa Miller, county elections director, said in a press conference midmorning Tuesday that no major issues had been reported, and the mail-in ballot count was moving smoothly. The county is pre-canvassing 41,000 mail-in ballots received by 7 a.m., and the county believes it will have all of the vote counted by midnight tonight.

“That’s our goal,” she said.

The difference in responses from voters, when asked who they were voting for and why, reflected the high stakes of the midterms, which analysts largely see as gauging sentiment about the current presidential administration.

“I’m voting against the current administration. It’s an anti-Biden vote across the board,” said Robert Sevret, who voted Tuesday morning at the Lifegate/Cedar Hill Community Church on Bossler Road in West Donegal Township.

“I’m against his policies and everything he stands for,” Sevret added, citing inflation, the economy and energy policies.

Several other voters in Elizabethtown and West Donegal echoed those sentiments.

“I wanted to vote for the conservatives -- Mastriano, Oz, Smucker, Aument and Tom Jones. I believe they are standing by the principles that are closer to the Bible. I look at who is closer to the moral values,” said Wayne Lawton, 85, of Elizabethtown, who was voting at the Elizabethtown Borough Municipal Building on Hanover Road on Tuesday morning.

“I think it has been a little bit intense this election race, recently, and I wanted to make sure to get out and show my support. I went Republican mainly because of how Joe Biden has been trying to treat this country,” said Luke Harper, 22, of Elizabethtown, voting at Municipal Building. “There’s a lot of things I don’t agree with, honestly, on the Republican side, with like women’s rights, but for Oz’s stuff on big capital and small government, I very much agree.”

Other voters at those polls, though, said they were casting their ballots for Democratic candidates.

Practically speaking, I want to see the governorship in Democratic hands just as a check on the Republican-dominated legislature,” said Michael Eichelderger, of Elizabethtown Borough, who was also voting at Lifegate. Eichelderger, who said he considers himself left of center, also was voting for 11th Congressional District candidate Bob Hollister, a Republican-turned-Democrat, over incumbent U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker -- though he sees Hollister is a long shot.

“I wanted to get out to vote for Fetterman and Josh Shapiro. Education is a really big concern for me. As well as LGBT rights and women’s rights,” said Olivia Morrison, 20, a student at Elizabethtown College who was voting at the Municipal Building. “We focus a lot on the polarization between parties instead of the candidates. We should be focusing on who is running and their platforms.”

In Manheim Township on Tuesday morning, sentiments were similarly split.

“I feel strongly that Oz has ulterior motives while Fetterman is very genuine. I’m worried about this election. We need to keep Oz out,” Jasel Ortiz, 31, of Lancaster, said around 8:30 a.m. at Grandview Church in Manheim Township, part of the 96th state legislative district. He was amid a steady stream of voters heading into their polling place past a yard scattered with campaign signs.

“I like Mastriano," said Justin Newcomer, 41, who was voting at Grandview. "The country has gone a little mad… a return to common sense is what I’m looking for.”

In Lancaster city's 49th legislative district, meanwhile, where former city council president Izzy Smith-Wade-El, a Democrat, is running against Republican Anne Rivers, turnout was slow Tuesday morning, with voters trickling into precincts and none interested in sharing their views with a reporter.

Smith-Wade-El, though, who was at the 7th Ward's San Juan Bautista Church polling place, shared his view on the midterms.

This election is different. It's a higher level, a call to get deeper into the community and it feels great. The response has been good and voters are having good conversations at the polls. I think we'll have a higher-than-expected voter turnout in the Black and Brown communities in Lancaster County,"Smith-Wade-El said.

Incumbent 96th district state Rep. Mike Sturla, a Democrat running against Republican April Weaver, shared similar thoughts at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Manheim Township

“From my perspective, it’s about saving Democracy. Democracy is on the line in this election,” he said.

On the midterms:

Check out our voter's guide to read more about the candidates in your district.

If your regular polling place is moved, the county elections office will notify you of the new location; it’s also posted online here.

Live updates from the polls:

LNP | LancasterOnline reporters will be on-scene across the county. Stay up to date using the Twitter widget below. You can also follow the list on Twitter here.