Voters are finding long lines at polling places across Lancaster County on this sunny and crisp Election Day.

Some voters said they waited 30 or 40 minutes to vote. Another voter said they'd never encountered a line at their polling place in past elections, but had today.

And upon seeing a line at one polling place, a woman said she intended to come back in the afternoon and walked away.

But other than lines, no problems were reported as of about 8:30 a.m.

Over at the Lancaster County Convention Center, a constant drone of slicing can be heard as 150 people shuffle between opening envelopes at tables and waiting in line to open the secrecy envelopes of 80,000-plus mail-in ballots.

Voters who have yet to return a mail-in ballot have until 8 p.m. tonight to do so. You can drop it off in person at the county building in downtown Lancaster (150 N. Queen St.), or you can take it with you to your regular polling station and vote in-person. If you choose this latter option, take the mail-in ballot you received with you, along with the envelope it arrived in and everything else it came with. You will surrender that mail-in ballot to the workers at your polling site in return for an in-person ballot.

Voters in Lancaster County and nationwide will decide whether President Donald J. Trump will serve another term, or if former Vice President Joe Biden will take office.

Alongside the national election, several local and state seats are up for grabs.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Incumbent Republican Rep. Lloyd Smucker, who represents Lancaster County and southern York County, will compete for his seat against challenger Sarah Hammond, a Democrat from Hanover.

Check out our voter's guide to read more about the candidates in your district.

If your regular polling place is moved, the county elections office will notify you of the new location; it’s also posted online here.

LNP | LancasterOnline reporters will be on-scene across the county. Stay up to date using the Twitter widget below.