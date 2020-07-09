Editor's note: Vice President Mike Pence will be touring southeastern Pa. in a bus tour, and LNP | LancasterOnline staff will be along for the ride. Keep updated with the latest below.

Posted 3:07 p.m.

Pence is now arriving in Malvern, Chester County, at the Rajant Corporation, a technology company. He will be holding a roundtable discussion on reopening the economy.

As of the end of May, unemployment in Pennsylvania was 13.1%, up from 4.7% at the end of February, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Pennsylvania has lost a total of 628,000 jobs since the end of February, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and industry. Although, jobs are on the upswing as of June, and state and national unemployment has been declining since highs in April.

Congress is exploring a fourth coronavirus economic stimulus package, which could include more direct payments to Americans, although details are unclear.

Senator Pat Toomey was in Lancaster earlier this week speaking on the topic of a possible fourth bill.

Posted 2:54 p.m.

The tour bus and press van are approaching Malvern on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The motorcade stopped briefly at the Denver/turnpike exit of 222 earlier, but Pence did not get off of the tour bus.

Reporters and photographers are riding in a separate press van as part of the motorcade, and the politicians and newsmakers are masked. Members of the press also underwent temperature scans at the Lancaster Airport this morning, a sign of campaigning in the era of COVID-19.

Posted 1:36 p.m.

A blue tour bus, displaying pictures of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, at 12:12 p.m. pulled into the Manheim home of Ron Kreider, the owner of Kreider Farms and a local Republican supporter.

Members of the press were escorted into Kreider’s garage. Pence and his entourage separately went to the Kreider’s home for a private event.

The guest list has not been made available, but Republican County Commissioner Josh Parsons was planning on attending, according to fellow Republican County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino, who met Pence when he landed at Lancaster Airport.

Press is not allowed in the fundraiser. But in the meantime, here is some relevant information on the coronavirus pandemic: — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) July 9, 2020

Posted 12:08 p.m.

LNP | LancasterOnline reporter Hurubie Meko took video of Vice President Pence's motorcade as he headed to Kreider Farms.

.@VP’s motorcade on its way to Kredier Farm traveling via Temperence Hill Rd pic.twitter.com/4itqrMZv4K — Hurubie Meko (@HurubieLNP) July 9, 2020

Posted 11:55 a.m.

Air Force Two, carrying Vice President Mike Pence, touched down at 11:10 a.m. at Lancaster Airport.

The vice president was greeted by Congressman Lloyd Smucker and Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino, both Republicans.

D’Agostino said he thanked Pence for helping the county obtain coronavirus aid and for “the trust he and the administration has put in local communities to make reopening decisions."

“They understand we have a pulse on the community,” D’Agostino said. “I told him he listens to Lancaster County and we appreciate that.”

Pence is currently headed to a fundraising event in Manheim Borough hosted by Ron Kreider, but made a brief stop at an intersection on Lititz Pike to greet a crowd of supporters who were chanting “four more years.”

Later in the day Pence will travel to Malvern, in Chester County, and later this evening to Philadelphia to give a speech at Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5. LNP | LancasterOnline will be with Pence throughout the day.

Posted 11:46 a.m.

Pence arrives at Lancaster Airport via Air Force Two. Photos in the collection below will automatically update as more are added.

Posted 11:23 a.m.

The plane landed. County commissioner Ray D'Agostino and Rep. Lloyd Smucker greeted Mike Pence as he walked off the plane.

Posted 11:00 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence arrives on Air Force Two at Lancaster Airport.

Posted 8:41 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Lancaster County today as part of a bus tour of southeast Pennsylvania.

LNP | LancasterOnline will be joining the vice president on his tour and providing live updates beginning with his arrival at 11:10 a.m. at Lancaster Airport through his address to Fraternal Order of Police in Philadelphia this evening.

Pence’s first stop will be in Manheim for a fundraiser hosted by Ron Kreider. Kreider is the owner of Kreider Farms and a local Republican financier.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will also be in the state at a campaign event near his hometown of Scranton. Both Republicans and Democrats view Pennsylvania as key to winning the 2020 presidential election.

Trump narrowly carried the state over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016, winning by a margin of .73%. According to a fivethirtyeight.com average of polls, Biden currently has a 7.5 point lead over Trump in Pennsylvania, and 9.5 points nationally.

Lancaster County in particular is a location Republicans will need to keep in order to secure a victory.

Trump won the county by 19.12% in 2016 and Republicans still outnumber Democrats here by about 58,000, but the area has been shifting slowly blue over the past two decades, and the margin between the two parties is now smaller than ever.

Follow along with reporters from LNP | LancasterOnline below.