Vice President Mike Pence is seen bumping forearms with Congressman Lloyd Smucker at Lancaster Airport after Air Force Two arrived, Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will be making a few stops in Pennsylvania while on a bus tour, including at a Manheim farm, a business in Chester County and a “Back the Blue” rally at a Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police lodge.
Editor's note: Vice President Mike Pence will be touring southeastern Pa. in a bus tour, and LNP | LancasterOnline staff will be along for the ride. Keep updated with the latest below.
Posted 3:07 p.m.
Pence is now arriving in Malvern, Chester County, at the Rajant Corporation, a technology company. He will be holding a roundtable discussion on reopening the economy.
As of the end of May, unemployment in Pennsylvania was 13.1%, up from 4.7% at the end of February, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Pennsylvania has lost a total of 628,000 jobs since the end of February, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and industry. Although, jobs are on the upswing as of June, and state and national unemployment has been declining since highs in April.
The tour bus and press van are approaching Malvern on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The motorcade stopped briefly at the Denver/turnpike exit of 222 earlier, but Pence did not get off of the tour bus.
Reporters and photographers are riding in a separate press van as part of the motorcade, and the politicians and newsmakers are masked. Members of the press also underwent temperature scans at the Lancaster Airport this morning, a sign of campaigning in the era of COVID-19.
Posted 1:36 p.m.
A blue tour bus, displaying pictures of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, at 12:12 p.m. pulled into the Manheim home of Ron Kreider, the owner of Kreider Farms and a local Republican supporter.
Members of the press were escorted into Kreider’s garage. Pence and his entourage separately went to the Kreider’s home for a private event.
The guest list has not been made available, but Republican County Commissioner Josh Parsons was planning on attending, according to fellow Republican County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino, who met Pence when he landed at Lancaster Airport.
Press is not allowed in the fundraiser. But in the meantime, here is some relevant information on the coronavirus pandemic:
Air Force Two, carrying Vice President Mike Pence, touched down at 11:10 a.m. at Lancaster Airport.
The vice president was greeted by Congressman Lloyd Smucker and Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino, both Republicans.
D’Agostino said he thanked Pence for helping the county obtain coronavirus aid and for “the trust he and the administration has put in local communities to make reopening decisions."
“They understand we have a pulse on the community,” D’Agostino said. “I told him he listens to Lancaster County and we appreciate that.”
Pence is currently headed to a fundraising event in Manheim Borough hosted by Ron Kreider, but made a brief stop at an intersection on Lititz Pike to greet a crowd of supporters who were chanting “four more years.”
Later in the day Pence will travel to Malvern, in Chester County, and later this evening to Philadelphia to give a speech at Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5. LNP | LancasterOnline will be with Pence throughout the day.
Posted 11:46 a.m.
Pence arrives at Lancaster Airport via Air Force Two. Photos in the collection below will automatically update as more are added.
Vice President Mike Pence claps after making an abrupt stop on Lititz Pike to wave and cheer with supporters whole lined Route 501 chanting, "four more years," while en route to a farm in Manheim Borough in Lancaster County, Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
Vice President Mike Pence waves as he arrives at Lancaster Airport on Air Force Two, Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will be making a few stops in Pennsylvania while on a bus tour, including at a Manheim farm, a business in Chester County and a “Back the Blue” rally at a Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police lodge.
People wait for Vice President Mike Pence to land at Lancaster Airport on July 9, 2020. Pence is making a stop in Manheim before continuing his bus tour to West Chester and Philadelphia, where he will speak at a the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5.
Congressman Lloyd Smucker, left, greets Vice President Mike Pence at Lancaster Airport after Pence landed on Air Force Two Thursday, June 9, 2020. Pence will be making a few stops in Pennsylvania while on a bus tour, including at a Manheim farm, a business in Chester County and a “Back the Blue” rally at a Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police lodge.
Vice President Mike Pence arrives on Air Force Two at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
People wait for Vice President Mike Pence before he arrives on Air Force Two at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
People gather to look through the barricade as Vice President Mike Pence arrives on Air Force Two at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
People look toward Lancaster Airport from Route 501. Vice President Mike Pence arrived on Air Force Two at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
People with Trump flags looked toward Lancaster Airport from the Sheetz on Route 501. Vice President Mike Pence arrived on Air Force Two at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
People with "Black Lives Matter" signs look toward Lancaster Airport from Sheetz on Route 501. Vice President Mike Pence arrived on Air Force Two at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
People with Trump flags looked toward Lancaster Airport from near Route 501. Vice President Mike Pence arrived on Air Force Two at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
Vice President Mike Pence's tour bus is seen at Lancaster Airport prior to Air Force Two arriving, Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will be making a few stops in Pennsylvania while on a bus tour, including at a Manheim farm, a business in Chester County and a “Back the Blue” rally at a Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police lodge.
An armed police officer is seen on top of a hanger at Lancaster Airport prior to the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence, Thursday, June 9, 2020. Pence will be making a few stops in Pennsylvania while on a bus tour, including at a Manheim farm, a business in Chester County and a “Back the Blue” rally at a Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police lodge.
Congressman Lloyd Smucker, right, Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D'Agostino, second from right, and Lisa Scheller, a republican candidate, walk toward the runway at Lancaster Airport to meet Vice President Mike Pence as he arrives at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will be making a few stops in Pennsylvania while on a bus tour, including at a Manheim farm, a business in Chester County and a “Back the Blue” rally at a Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police lodge.
Air Force Two, carrying Vice President Mike Pence, is seen at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
Congressman Lloyd Smucker waits to greet Vice President Mike Pence at Lancaster Airport after Pence landed on Air Force Two Thursday, June 9, 2020. Pence will be making a few stops in Pennsylvania while on a bus tour, including at a Manheim farm, a business in Chester County and a “Back the Blue” rally at a Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police lodge.
Supporters cheer for Mike Pence along Lititz Pike (Route 501) as the vice president drives through on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
Supporters cheer for Mike Pence as the vice president drives through on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
Supporters cheer for Mike Pence as the vice president drives through on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
Air Force Two, carrying Vice President Mike Pence, is seen at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
A helicopter is seen flying over Lititz before the arrival of Air Force Two, carrying Vice President Mike Pence, at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
Vice President Mike Pence exits Air Force Two as he arrives at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will be making a few stops in Pennsylvania while on a bus tour, including at a Manheim farm, a business in Chester County and a “Back the Blue” rally at a Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police lodge.
TV crews wait for Vice President Mike Pence to land at Lancaster Airport on July 9, 2020. Pence is making a stop in Manheim before continuing his bus tour to West Chester and Philadelphia, where he will speak at a the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5.
Supporters cheer for Mike Pence along Lititz Pike (Route 501) as the vice president drives through on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
People watch as Vice President Mike Pence's bus drives out of the Lancaster Airport on July 9, 2020. Pence is making a stop in Manheim before continuing his bus tour to West Chester and Philadelphia, where he will speak at a the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5.
Air Force Two is seen beside Vice President Mike Pence's bus at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
Congressman Lloyd Smucker, right, and Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D'Agostino, left speak with Vice President at Lancaster Airport Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will be making a few stops in Pennsylvania while on a bus tour, including at a Manheim farm, a business in Chester County and a “Back the Blue” rally at a Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police lodge.
Vice President Mike Pence exits Air Force Two as he arrives at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will be making a few stops in Pennsylvania while on a bus tour, including at a Manheim farm, a business in Chester County and a “Back the Blue” rally at a Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police lodge.
Vice President Mike Pence starts southeastern Pa. bus tour in Lancaster County [photos]
Vice President Mike Pence is seen at Lancaster Airport after Air Force Two arrived, Thursday, July 9. Pence will be making a few stops in Pennsylvania while on a bus tour, including at a Manheim farm, a business in Chester County and a “Back the Blue” rally at a Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police lodge.
Posted 11:23 a.m.
The plane landed. County commissioner Ray D'Agostino and Rep. Lloyd Smucker greeted Mike Pence as he walked off the plane.
Posted 11:00 a.m.
Vice President Mike Pence arrives on Air Force Two at Lancaster Airport.
Posted 8:41 a.m.
Vice President Mike Pence will be in Lancaster County today as part of a bus tour of southeast Pennsylvania.
LNP | LancasterOnline will be joining the vice president on his tour and providing live updates beginning with his arrival at 11:10 a.m. at Lancaster Airport through his address to Fraternal Order of Police in Philadelphia this evening.
Pence’s first stop will be in Manheim for a fundraiser hosted by Ron Kreider. Kreider is the owner of Kreider Farms and a local Republican financier.
Former Vice President Joe Biden will also be in the state at a campaign event near his hometown of Scranton. Both Republicans and Democrats view Pennsylvania as key to winning the 2020 presidential election.
Trump narrowly carried the state over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016, winning by a margin of .73%. According to a fivethirtyeight.com average of polls, Biden currently has a 7.5 point lead over Trump in Pennsylvania, and 9.5 points nationally.
Lancaster County in particular is a location Republicans will need to keep in order to secure a victory.
Trump won the county by 19.12% in 2016 and Republicans still outnumber Democrats here by about 58,000, but the area has been shifting slowly blue over the past two decades, and the margin between the two parties is now smaller than ever.
Follow along with reporters from LNP | LancasterOnline below.