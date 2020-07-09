Vice President Mike Pence will be in Lancaster County today as part of a bus tour of southeast Pennsylvania.

LNP | LancasterOnline will be joining the vice president on his tour and providing live updates beginning with his arrival at 11:10 a.m. at Lancaster Airport through his address to Fraternal Order of Police in Philadelphia this evening.

Pence’s first stop will be in Manheim for a fundraiser hosted by Ron Kreider. Kreider is the owner of Kreider farms and a local Republican financier.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will also be in the state at a campaign event near his hometown of Scranton. Both Republicans and Democrats view Pennsylvania as key to winning the 2020 presidential election.

Trump narrowly carried the state over Democratic nominee Hilliary Clinton in 2016, winning by a margin of .73%. According to a fivethirtyeight.com average of polls, Biden currently has a 7.5 point lead over Trump in Pennsylvania, and 9.5 points nationally.

Lancaster County in particular is a location Republicans will need to keep in order to secure a victory.

Trump won the county by 19.12% in 2016 and Republicans still outnumber Democrats here by about 58,000, but the area has been shifting slowly blue over the past two decades, and the margin between the two parties is now smaller than ever.