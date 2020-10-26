Trump visit 102620

Crowds gather before President Trump's arrival at Lancaster Airport on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

 Gillian McGoldrick | Staff Writer
Election 2020

Just over a week before Election Day, thousands are waiting for President Donald Trump to arrive in Lancaster County for a campaign rally. 

Trump held a campaign rally in Allentown earlier Monday morning and wrapped up a speech there a little while ago. He has departed for Lancaster County.

President Trump will talk to voters at Lancaster Airport in Manheim Township around 1:30 p.m.

Last week, Second Lady Karen Pence visited Mount Joy to campaign for President Trump's reelection.

About a month ago, Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence visited Lititz for a watch party for the first Trump-Biden debate.

President Trump's campaign has ramped up its efforts in Pennsylvania, as it's on of the key battleground states that could determine the outcome of the election.

LNP | LancasterOnline is on the scene. Follow up with live updates below.

