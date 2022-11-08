The polls are open and voters are casting their ballots for the 2022 midterm election.

Voters will decide on who will be Pennsylvania's next governor, along with picks for the state Legislature, the U.S. Senate and Congress.

A steady stream of voters was reported early at several precincts throughout the county, from Manheim Township to Ephrata to Elizabethtown.

“I’m voting against the current administration. It’s an anti-Biden vote across the board,” said Robert Sevret, who voted Tuesday morning at the Elizabethtown Borough Municipal Building on Hanover Street, where workers said there had been a small line at 7 a.m. when polls opened. “I’m against his policies and everything he stands for,” Sevret added, citing inflation, the economy and energy policies. "Practically speaking, I want to see the governorship in Democratic hands just as a check on the Republican dominated legislature,” said Michael Eichelderger, of Elizabethtown Borough. Eichelderger, who said he considers himself left of center, also was voting for 11th Congressional District candidate Bob Hollister, a Republican-turned-Democrat, over incumbent U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker -- though he said Hollister is a long shot. In Manheim Township on Tuesday morning, sentiments were split.

“I feel strongly that Oz has ulterior motives while Fetterman is very genuine. I’m worried about this election. We need to keep Oz out,” Jasel Ortiz, 31, of Lancaster, said around 8:30 a.m. at Grandview Church in Manheim Township, part of the 96th state legislative district. He was amid a steady stream of voters heading into their polling place past a yard scattered with campaign signs.

“I like Mastriano," said Justin Newcomer, 41, who was voting at Grandview. "The country has gone a little mad… a return to common sense is what I’m looking for.”

Ballot-counting was progressing smoothly at the Lancaster County elections bureau. During the 2022 primary election, when election workers began opening the mail-in ballots produced by Michigan Election Resources, they discovered that many of them were unreadable by the county’s ballot scanning machines because the company had printed them out of order. So far Tuesday, no issues had been encountered.

Elections Director Christa Miller said the county is pre-canvassing 41,000 mail-in ballots received by 7 a.m., and the county believes it will have all of the vote counted by midnight tonight.

“That’s our goal,” she said. As of 10 am, about a quarter of the 41,000 had been opened, and about 300 had been collected today. Undated ballot envelopes are being set aside for now, as the Fetterman campaign filed suit in federal court to have them counted.

Forty volunteers are working on mail-in ballots, in a busy and at-times noisy room when a volunteer operates the envelope-opening machine. Miller said 20 volunteers will start later today to relieve the first shift.

Miller said the county has received few reports of problems at the polls. Most were simple things — easily answered questions from poll workers setting up for the day.

