Today marks Pennsylvania's official primary day.

This year, primaries will look a little different, as the pandemic has changed the way in-person events take place. Many opted to vote via mail-in ballots this year.

LNP | LancasterOnline reporters are out on the scene at several voting places in the county. Keep updated with their live tweets below.