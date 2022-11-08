The polls are open and voters are casting their ballots for the 2022 midterm election.

Voters will decide on who will be Pennsylvania's next governor, along with picks for the state Legislature, the U.S. Senate and Congress.

A steady stream of voters was reported early at several precincts throughout the county, from Manheim Township to Ephrata to Brecknock.

Ballot-counting was progressing smoothly at the Lancaster County elections bureau. During the 2022 primary election, when election workers began opening the mail-in ballots produced by Michigan Election Resources, they discovered that many of them were unreadable by the county’s ballot scanning machines because the company had printed them out of order. So far Tuesday, no issues had been encountered.

“Everything is scanning, everything is going well,” Elections Director Christa Miller told County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino, chair of the board of elections, according to reporting by Carter Walker of Votebeat / Spotlight PA.

D’Agostino could not provide an estimate of the number of ballots counted so far this morning, but said the county planned to count all ballots received before Tuesday, roughly 41,000, today. Ballots received on Election Day will be counted Wednesday.

On the midterms:

If your regular polling place is moved, the county elections office will notify you of the new location; it’s also posted online here.

Live updates from the polls:

