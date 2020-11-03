Amanda Lyda and her longtime friend Jose Castro, both 28, just voted for Joe Biden. In 2016, Lyda voted for Hillary Clinton and Castro voted for Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/7Jfi8rat2Q — Junior González (@LNPjunior) November 3, 2020

Many early morning voters were greeted by long lines at polling places across Lancaster County on this sunny and crisp Election Day, though lines eased significantly by midmorning.

Some voters said they waited 30 or 40 minutes to vote. Another voter said they'd never encountered a line at their polling place in past elections, but had today.

And upon seeing a line at one polling place, a woman said she intended to come back in the afternoon and walked away.

County Commissioner Josh Parsons tweeted, "This could be a record shattering day for voter turnout in Lancaster County."

And the morning's seemingly high turnout must viewed in context of a record-high number of people voting by mail: 107,051 of Lancaster County's registered voters got mail-in ballots.

That's about 30% of registered voters in the county — a record-breaking share, fueled by relaxed rules on who can apply and concerns about in-person voting during the COVID-19 epidemic.

At the polling place at Crispus Attucks in Lancaster's southeast, a judge of elections was excited that 31 people had come in during the first hour compared to last year's overall of 20.

But other than early-morning lines, no problems were reported as of about 8:30 a.m.

Over at the Lancaster County Convention Center, a constant drone of slicing can be heard as 150 people shuffle between opening envelopes at tables and waiting in line to open the secrecy envelopes of 80,000-plus mail-in ballots.

County Commissioner Ray D'Agostino said nearly 3,000 people had volunteered to help with the election. COVID-19 has meant election workers must sanitize voting stations after each voter uses them.

Mail-in balloting: An in-person option and a wild card

Voters who have yet to return a mail-in ballot have until 8 p.m. tonight to do so. You can drop it off in person at the county building in downtown Lancaster (150 N. Queen St.), or you can take it with you to your regular polling station and vote in-person. If you choose this latter option, take the mail-in ballot you received with you, along with the envelope it arrived in and everything else it came with. You will surrender that mail-in ballot to the workers at your polling site in return for an in-person ballot.

There is a thee-day grace period for ballots that are postmarked by 8 p.m. -- if they arrive at elections offices by 5 p.m. Friday, they are to be counted, per a state Supreme Court ruling.

The wild card is a lawsuit filed in federal court by Republicans. Their suit says the 8 p.m. deadline tonight is hard and fast, and any ballots arriving after the 8 p.m. deadline should be discarded.

On Monday, the Lancaster County Board of Elections voted to set aside ballots that arrive during the grace period. Those votes won't be counted until the federal case is resolved. The board said it will review the status of these ballots at a meeting next week.

This morning, the lone Democrat on Lancaster County's board of commissioners -- Craig Lehman -- took to Twitter to express his disapproval of the decision:

"At yesterday’s BOE meeting, I opposed setting aside ballots received after 8 pm on 11/3 & by 5 pm on 11/6," he tweeted. "The PA Supreme Court has already ruled on this matter & the PA DOS has provided updated guidance. These ballots should be canvassed like all other legally cast ballots."

Your vote: What's at stake

Voters in Lancaster County and nationwide are deciding whether President Donald J. Trump will serve another term, or if former Vice President Joe Biden will take office.

Lines were moderate when polls opened at Millersville Bible Church on New Danville Pike, Lancaster Township.

The precinct, which voted voted by more than 2-1 for Hillary Clinton, had around 60 voters waiting in line for close to an hour early this morning before dwindling to almost no one by 9 a.m.

Jose Castro was a Trump voter in 2016 but cast his ballot for Joe Biden this time.

“It was refreshing to not have a politician,” he said of 2016 vote. However, Castro, a registered Republican, said he grew tired of Trump’s rhetoric throughout his first term.

“He’s just a very abrasive man,” Castro said. “I don’t like the divisiveness, and he doubles down on the negative things he says.”

Castro waited in line with his longtime friend and fellow Lancaster Township resident Amanda Lyda, a Clinton voter in 2016 who also voted for the former vice president. Lyda said she voted for Biden because “he’s our only option.”

Both said they are going into Election Day nervous and scared about the outcome.

Alongside the national election, several local and state seats are up for grabs.

Incumbent Republican Rep. Lloyd Smucker, who represents Lancaster County and southern York County, will compete for his seat against challenger Sarah Hammond, a Democrat from Hanover.

If your regular polling place is moved, the county elections office will notify you of the new location; it’s also posted online here.

