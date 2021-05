Lancaster County commissioners and the county's Prison Board are slated to talk about land acquisition for a new county prison facility at today's board of commissioners meeting.

The commissioners agree a new prison is needed; some parts of the current structure, located at 625 E. King St. in Lancaster, date back to the 1800s, with the most recent additions built in the 1990s.

