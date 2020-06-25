The native Pennsylvanian and former Delaware senator is visiting the city today to focus on his plan to make quality, affordable health care available to every American.

He will meet in a closed event with families who have benefited from the Affordable Care Act and deliver remarks on his plan to make quality, affordable health care available to every American.

Biden will highlight the need to protect and build on the ACA as the Trump Administration files a brief with the Supreme Court in favor of invalidating the landmark law in its entirety, the campaign said in a press release.

Reporters from LNP | LancasterOnline are on the scene. Follow along using the Twitter widget below.