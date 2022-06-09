The first public hearing for the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will be live tonight at 8 p.m.

Key evidence will be discussed, presenting the events that led to the storming of the Capitol Building in an effort to halt the certification of President Joe Biden's electoral college victory during the 2020 Presidential Election.

Pennsylvania politicians Bryan Cutler (Lancaster), Scott Perry (York/Dauphin/Cumberland counties), Russ Diamond (Lebanon) and Republican Governor nominee Doug Mastriano may hear their names come up this evening.

