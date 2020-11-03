Election Day is finally here and the polls are now open.

Voters in Lancaster County and nationwide will decide whether President Donald J. Trump will serve another term, or if former Vice President Joe Biden will take office.

Alongside the national election, several local and state seats are up for grabs.

Incumbent Republican Rep. Lloyd Smucker, who represents Lancaster County and southern York County, will compete for his seat against challenger Sarah Hammond, a Democrat from Hanover.

Check out our voter's guide to read more about the candidates in your district.

If your regular polling place is moved, the county elections office will notify you of the new location; it’s also posted online here.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

LNP | LancasterOnline reporters will be on-scene across the county. Stay up to date using the Twitter widget below.